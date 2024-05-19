Share this postEndingsstephenheins.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEndingsBy Steve HeinsStephen HeinsMay 19, 20241Share this postEndingsstephenheins.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareEndingsI have noticed that the older I getthe more days I have seenthe end of the trailThe original sculpture prominent at The Cowboy Hall of Famein Oklahoma CityStartled meThe downtrodden lines still takemy breathe awaySteve Heins1Share this postEndingsstephenheins.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePreviousNext
That looks as if it presages Tranq.