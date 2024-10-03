DAVID BLACKMON

Just a reminder that the building of the foundations for even smallish onshore wind turbines is a massive operation requiring stunning amounts of supplies and raw resources.



The video below shows the process for building the foundation for a small turbine whose tower will rise to only about 300'. Many onshore towers currently being built all over the world will rise to 750' or more and consume proportionally more resources.

Once set in place, you will see that these massive foundations are covered up below ground, out of the public's sight. THEY WILL NEVER BE REMOVED. They will remain there into perpetuity, barely 3 feet below the surface, thus permanently condemning the surface lands for many future uses.



Not a single US state today has a comprehensive set of regulations in place on the wind industry requiring the remediation of these sites. Not one.



The base of a wind turbine, or foundation, can weigh between 600 and 1,000 tons.



Wind turbine blades are built using balsa wood which is obtained by deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.



Wind turbines contain concrete, carbon fiber, steel, cast iron, copper, aluminum, boron, chromium, cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, nickel, and rare earth elements. Some of these various energy minerals are mined using child labor in Africa and slave labor in China.



They have an advertised operational lifespan of up to 25 years. It is estimated that globally, around 43 million tons of wind turbine blade waste could pile up by 2050 - the equivalent of 215,000 locomotives.



This is not "green" energy in any way, shape or form. It is a global fraud from beginning to end.



Have a great day! 😶