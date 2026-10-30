Energy Humanism: When Is Serious Climate Science Going To Discuss It?

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Roger Pielke Jr. is a clear recent example. In his first of two lectures for Clintel on 11 October 2026, he examined the politicized debate over climate change. His central argument was that climate change is real and deserves serious attention, but that public discussion frequently goes far beyond what the scientific evidence supports. He also described how he became a target of political attacks, including some from the Obama White House.

Pielke began by emphasizing that the existence of human-caused climate change is not the central question. The more important questions concern the magnitude of future risks, the reliability of projections, and the policies governments should pursue.

His own career changed dramatically after he questioned claims linking extreme weather to global warming. His research examined whether increases in economic losses from hurricanes, floods, and other disasters could be attributed to climate change.

The findings were consistent with the conclusions of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which stated in its 2012 report that long-term trends in disaster losses, adjusted for population and wealth, had not been attributed to climate change. However, a contribution could not be ruled out.

Nevertheless, Pielke found himself labeled a climate-change denier. The label was particularly striking because his work had been peer-reviewed and had not been overturned by subsequent evidence. The controversy illustrated a broader problem: scientific disagreement over particular claims was increasingly treated as evidence of hostility towards climate science itself.

This is the phenomenon in miniature. A researcher who stays inside the evidence, aligns with the IPCC on a key point about extreme-weather attribution, and calls for serious attention to the issue is still drawn into a political fight over labels.

What remains largely absent, even from such careful scientific presentations, is any sustained discussion of economics or of the big and small energy solutions required by the several billion people who still live in some form of energy scarcity. The conversation stays locked on the magnitude of climate risks, the reliability of projections, and the political attacks that follow disagreement.

It does not move on to the practical question of how to deliver reliable, affordable, high-density energy so that the energy-poor can build modern lives, good health, industries, and resilience.

The same pattern holds across much of the climate and scientific community. Roughly 655–730 million people still lack access to electricity. About two billion cook with wood, charcoal, dung, or other polluting fuels, contributing to roughly three million premature deaths a year from household air pollution.

Broader measures put the scale higher. The Rockefeller Foundation’s 2024 analysis identified 3.8 billion people across 72 countries living below a Modern Energy Minimum of roughly 1,000 kWh per person per year—far short of what is needed for modern opportunity, jobs, health care, or industry. Satellite and field studies of actual use show even higher numbers of people with a nominal connection but no reliable, affordable power.

In short, several billion people live with some form of energy scarcity, and the vast majority of the world’s roughly 8.2 billion people do not enjoy the reliable energy services that define modern life in the United States, Europe, or East Asia.

Yet the dominant discussion rarely treats this as a central problem requiring practical technological and policy solutions. The focus remains on temperature targets, emissions pathways, extreme-weather attribution, and Net Zero timelines.

Energy poverty is often treated as a secondary concern to be solved by “clean” pathways that can constrain the very energy density and reliability needed for development. Pielke’s experience shows how even a scientist who rejects the most exaggerated claims still operates inside a frame that prioritizes the politicized science debate over the economics of energy abundance.

Geographic and institutional bias. Climate research is produced overwhelmingly in the Global North. Analyses of highly cited papers, IPCC authorship, and funding flows show the same pattern: the large majority of influential authors and institutions are in North America, Europe, and a few other high-income countries. Africa, home to the bulk of the electricity-access gap, contributes a tiny share of authors and funding.

Researchers living with reliable grids, air conditioning, and industrial power systems naturally frame energy problems in terms of industrial lifestyles, advanced modeling, and marginal emissions reductions. Simpler questions—cookstoves, reliable baseload for factories, the energy intensity required for steel, fertilizer, or refrigerated supply chains—receive far less attention.

Prioritization of mitigation over human development. The institutional machinery of climate science and policy—IPCC processes, research funding, NGO agendas, and media coverage—centers on reducing emissions and limiting warming.

Scenarios that allow rapid growth in dense energy in poor countries (natural gas, nuclear, advanced coal with controls) are downplayed or excluded when they conflict with Net Zero assumptions. Development banks and rich-country aid policies have increasingly restricted financing for fossil projects in low-income countries, even though those countries use a fraction of the energy the rich world used during its own industrialization.

The result is a one-way prescription: the tools that built wealth in the Global North are now discouraged for the Global South, while the intermittency and system costs of wind and solar at scale are treated as secondary details.

Ideological constraints and the leapfrog climate narrative. A strong preference for renewables that is the only pathways shapes what counts as acceptable science and policy. Claims that poor countries can “leapfrog” directly to 100 percent intermittent renewables ignore the real-world requirements of industry, the cost of firming power, the need for transmission and storage, and the experience of places that have tried rapid transitions.

Germany’s Energiewende, for example, has led to high prices and a continued heavy reliance on fossil fuels and imports. Applying that model to places where per-capita electricity use is a small fraction of that of a single American household (in many cases, the same as a single refrigerator) is not evidence-based policy. Nuclear, natural gas for flexible and industrial use, and other dense sources are often treated as transitional at best or unacceptable at worst, regardless of local resources, reliability needs, or emissions intensity relative to biomass and coal.

Incentives and career structures. Funding, publications, and institutional prestige flow toward climate-crisis framing, attribution studies, and mitigation pathways. Energy-access work that emphasizes abundance, reliability, and “best of the above” technologies sits outside the mainstream, in need of skilled employees.

Groups that highlight the scale of energy poverty, the historical role of dense energy in reducing poverty, or the costs of premature constraints on fossil fuels operate on far smaller budgets than major environmental organizations and foundations. The conversation that results is coherent within its own premises but disconnected from the daily reality of people who lack light after dark, clean cooking, refrigeration for medicine and food, or power for small manufacturing.

Pielke’s lectures illustrate how even a researcher who pushes back on overstated claims still rarely steps outside that frame to address the economics or the concrete energy technologies that would improve energy for billions of people.

The practical consequence. Ignoring energy scarcity does not make climate goals easier to achieve. People and countries will seek opportunity. History shows that rising energy use accompanies rising incomes, better health, lower emissions and greater resilience to weather extremes.

Constraining the options available to the energy-poor tends to prolong reliance on the dirtiest fuels like charcoal, wood or dung, slow industrialization, and leave populations more vulnerable, especially women and children. It also risks higher long-term emissions that force low-density paths prove inadequate and are later supplemented or abandoned.

The alternative—treating energy abundance as the foundation of human flourishing and using every practical technology that delivers reliable, affordable power—has a clearer track record.

Energy humanism starts from a simple premise: reliable, abundant, low-cost energy is a precondition for health, education, economic development, and the capacity to adapt to any environmental challenge.

The technologies that have delivered that outcome at scale include nuclear, natural gas, energy efficiency, advanced coal with modern controls where it remains competitive, and renewables that can stand on their own without permanent subsidies. Grid infrastructure, clean cooking with LPG or electricity where it is economic, and continued efficiency gains all matter.

The conversation the scientific and climate communities largely avoid—and that even careful scientists like Pielke Jr. rarely enter in any sustained way—is how to deploy these tools fastest for the several billion people who still lack them. That energy humanist discussion is overdue.