Chris Uhlmann writes in the Australian, to quote the energy experts at Doomberg, energy is life. Harnessing fossil fuels, particularly oil, drove a warp-speed leap forward in human development in the past century

The wealth of nations is directly linked to their access to coal, oil and gas. Your standard of living is a product of the amount of energy you get to use. Just because you can't see the process doesn't mean you are not using it. Poor nations and poor people are energy poor.

Britain's economic dominance in the 18th and 19th centuries was fuelled by abundant coal, which powered the industrial revolution. The discovery of oil in Pennsylvania in 1859 fuelled the rise of the US to be the domninant power in the 20th century.

Stick a pin in 1990 and track the rise of China's GDP and the country's use of fossil fuel. Oil, coal and gas consumption and wealth rise in lock-step. China is now the world's manufacturing superpower, burning 56% of the planet's coal, 15% of its oil and 8% of its natural gas.

Now look at what happens when you decide to abandon hydrocarbons. As Europe and Britain take the first tiny steps

When Russia attacked Ukraine, the giant Ponzi scheme of Berlin's much-vaunted Energiewende (energy transition) was exposed because Germany can't run an electricity system on wind and solar harvesters without the life support of dispatchable fossil fuel. So it started burning coal to keep the lights on and scrambled around the world to find gas.

Germany's trillion-dollar transition has purchased its citizens the highest electricity prices in Europe and a ticket to deindustrialisation. Its people grow restless and angry, and somewhere on the road to poverty they will revolt.

It is the exemplar of what not to do. At this point some anguished voice usually cries, “But climate change is real." That is not an argument here. This is about highlighting the inconvenient truth that if Australia is determined to continue on the energy course mapped by the federal and state governments it is a road to ruin. The country will not become a green-energy superpower—rather, a rich nation will become a poor one.

Our Take 1: The jig is up on the Big Lie that the global community is willing to go along with whatever the climate elites tell us is the correct response to climate change. All around the world voices are speaking up... and pushing back. Uhlmann does an outstanding job at both here. Hope Australia—and every other developed nation—is paying attention.

Our Take 2: The tide is turning against the terrible energy and climate policies of the last 20 years. The return to sanity can't come fast enough.