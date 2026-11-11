Energy is the master resource: Everything else—food, shelter, medicine, schooling, factories, light after dark—depends on it.

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Writer for “Master Resource”

When we fail to develop reliable energy supplies, the losses are not abstract. They show up as shorter lives, higher prices, stalled factories, and communities that stay poorer than they need to be. Specific projects and places make the arithmetic concrete.

Across large parts of the world, the shortfall is still measured in bodies. Roughly 2.1 billion people cook over open fires or crude stoves fueled by wood, dung, crop waste, coal, or kerosene. Household air pollution from those fuels killed an estimated 2.9 million people in 2021, more than 300,000 of them children under five. Another 750 million people still live without electricity.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the numbers are especially stark: about 600 million lack access to electricity, and roughly 900 million still rely on traditional biomass for cooking. Africa accounts for a large share of household air pollution deaths. Nigeria alone has more than 80 million people without electricity—the largest number of any country—and businesses there spend an estimated $22 billion a year on diesel generators.

In comparison, the economy loses roughly $26 billion annually to outages. Oil and gas wealth has not closed the gap; in major producing countries the sector employs a tiny fraction of the workforce and leaves most people without modern energy.

The same scarcity shows up in the numbers that measure national progress. Energy use and income per person move together across countries and across time. Where power is reliable and relatively cheap, productivity rises, farms produce more, and children live longer.

Modeling that compares an energy-abundance path—fewer regulatory barriers, more domestic production—with a path of managed scarcity has put the cumulative difference for the United States at roughly $3.4 trillion in additional GDP by 2040, along with more than a million extra jobs and lower fuel prices.

In places where outages are common, the arithmetic is sharper still. A study covering 152 countries found that even a 1 percent reduction in the average duration of interruptions was linked to a 2 percent lift in economic growth, with the biggest gains in countries that still have low electrification rates. Sub-Saharan Africa has been estimated to lose between 1 and 5 percent of GDP each year simply because the lights keep going out.

Individual projects illustrate how delays and cancellations turn planned benefits into sunk costs. The Keystone XL pipeline was designed to move roughly 830,000 barrels a day of Canadian crude to U.S. refiners. A U.S. Department of Energy review of prior studies found that construction would have supported about 3,900 direct jobs per year over two years and roughly 21,000 total U.S. jobs once indirect and induced effects were accounted for, along with a direct contribution to GDP of about $3.4 billion.

Higher-end job figures that circulated publicly included work outside the United States or outside the XL segment and were not reliable. The project was canceled; Alberta’s public costs alone ran to roughly $1.3 billion.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 303-mile natural-gas line from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia, began with a $3.5 billion estimate and a late-2018 target completion. Years of litigation, permitting fights, and terrain challenges drove the final cost to nearly $10 billion by the time it entered service in 2024.

The project eventually required congressional action to clear remaining legal obstacles. The difference between the original budget and the final cost is a direct measure of the price of prolonged delay.

California shows the cumulative effect of constrained supply and high fixed costs on households. Retail electricity prices there run roughly double the national average and are among the highest in the country. Wildfire-mitigation spending has driven large increases in distribution and other costs, even as wholesale prices have fallen due to added solar and storage.

The result is elevated bills that fall hardest on lower-income customers and slow the broader use of electricity for heating, transport, and industry.

The costs are not confined to any one region. In the United States, large amounts of capital sit idle while projects wait for permits and for lawsuits to be resolved.

Analyses have put the amount of infrastructure capital caught in the federal permitting pipeline at $1.1 to $1.5 trillion, generating unrealized returns of $100 to $140 billion per year. Updated estimates of the total economic activity tied to that queue run above $3 trillion.

Delays also raise the cost of the projects themselves by roughly 5 percent per year due to inflation and higher financing costs. Studies of delayed transmission and generation in North America find that the higher electricity and gas bills paid by households and businesses amount to tens of billions of dollars annually—far larger than any temporary capital-cost savings from postponing construction.

Every billion dollars of postponed transmission capacity has been estimated to cost consumers $150 to $370 million a year in lost benefits while deferring thousands of job-years.

Because energy is required for the production of almost everything, constrained supply raises the prices of food, materials, transport, and manufactured goods. Real wages suffer. Industrial capacity that could have been built stays on paper. Tax and royalty revenues that would have flowed to governments do not appear.

In regions that remain energy-poor, the cycle feeds on itself: low productivity keeps incomes low, and low incomes keep modern energy out of reach. Grid bottlenecks already hold more than 2,500 gigawatts of generation, storage, and large new loads in connection queues worldwide. Without faster build-out of both generation and wires, prices will remain higher, new factories and data centers will be postponed, and the reliability that modern economies take for granted will remain fragile.

The opportunity cost of not developing energy is therefore the difference between the lives and incomes people have and the lives and incomes they could have if reliable power were more abundant.

Those costs can be accounted for using the same tools used for environmental externalities—the value of statistical life for excess mortality, standard multipliers for jobs and output, and ordinary discounted cash-flow analysis for delayed projects.

The largest and most immediate losses fall on the energy-poor and on any economy that treats energy scarcity as a policy choice rather than a problem to be solved.