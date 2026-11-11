The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
3h

Energy is one of five pillars of peace, freedom and prosperity.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/five-pillars-of-peace-freedom-and

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
5h

Beauty is Truth, Truth Beauty: John Keats, 1819. Your article is so correct and true.

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