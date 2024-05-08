Energy Literacy Questions for the Presidential Debate

To enhance every citizen’s energy literacy, these are questions to stimulate conversations at the family dinner table and Presidential Debates.

Ronald Stein is an engineer, senior policy advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute and CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations.”

To facilitate an energy agnostic society that encourages in-depth conversations and explanations about energy related subjects for the public to be become energy literate about the many sides of renewable electricity and the fossil fuels that support the products and fuels demanded by the lifestyles and economies around the world, here are a few questions to help initiate those conversations.

1. Backup plan to support the materialistic demands of society and economy: The United States has set a goal of net-zero emissions by no later than 2050. Most of this goal is currently planned to be achieved with the elimination of the fossil fuels of coal, natural gas, and crude oil. Present day humanity has become a materialistic society that continuously demands more and more oil derivatives manufactured from black cruddy crude oil to make more fuels for larger jets, ships, and space launches, and make more than 6,000 products made from oil that did not exist 200 years ago. The world has populated from 1 to 8 billion in less than 200 years because of all the products and different fuels for planes, ships, trucks, cars, military, and the space programs that did not exist before the 1800’s.

The question is: Since wind turbines and solar panels only generate electricity but are incapable of manufacturing any products or fuels, as we phase out crude oil to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, what is the backup plan to sustain the supply chain of the products and fuels demanded by our materialistic society and economy?

2. Energy national security: Following the OPEC oil embargo 50 years ago in 1973, theDepartment of Energy (D.O.E) was established to lessen our dependence on foreign locations for America’s energy independence. The D.O.E. has remained silent while California: The 4th largest economy in the world has increased imported crude oil from 5 percent in 1992 to almost 60 percent today of total consumption. Today California’s 9 International airports, 41 military airports, and 3 of the largest shipping ports in the world, are all controlled by foreign oil. In addition, as the USA continues to transition to “green” EV batteries, and electricity from wind and solar, China’s stranglehold monopolyon the global supply of rare earth minerals and metals for the “green” movement is a clear and potential “embargo” danger to the American and World economies. PS: 50 years after its formation, the D.O.E. now has 14,000 employees and a 2024 budget of $52 Billion dollars!

The question is: What is the plan to avoid an energy embargo by China and enhance our a “GREEN” National Security?

3. Electricity and Products: There is a lost reality that the primary usage of that black cruddy looking crude oil is NOT for the generation of electricity, but to manufacture derivatives and fuels which are the ingredients of everything product and fuel needed by economies and lifestyles to exist and prosper, i.e., all the products that did not exist before the 1800’s. Eradicating the world of crude oil usage would ground the 20,000 commercial aircraft, and ground more than 50,000 military aircraft in the world and leave the 50,000 merchant ships tied up at docks and discontinue the military and space programs! Ridding the world of crude oil, without a “replacement” that can continue to support the supply chain of the more than 6,000 products now demanded by the 8 billion on this planet could result in the loss of billions from starvation, diseases, and weather-related fatalities.

The question is: With the vast distinction between ELECTRICTY and PRODUCTS, how do you plan to support a supply chain of the products and fuels demanded by our materialistic society and economy, as America reduces its dependency on crude oil?

4. Clean Energy Exploitations: Most of the exotic minerals and metals needed to go “green” with EV’s, wind turbines, and solar panels, are controlled by China and Africa that have minimal labor and environmental laws, that result in environmental degradation and humanity abuses that support "clean" energy.

The question is: Do you believe it is ethical and moral for America to continue subsidies to go “green” as it provides financial encouragement for China and Africa to CONTINUE to exploit “their” poor with yellow, brown, and black skin, and financial support for the environmental degradation to “their” landscapes, just to support clean EV batteries in “our backyards”?

5. Decomissioning and waste recycling: For the “green” movement, lithium and cobalt mining involves unimaginable horrors that are never discussed by environmentalists nor by government leaders. The sites for the mining of materials required to build wind, solar, and EV batteries are under minimal to nonexistent labor, wage, environmental, reclamation, and worker health and safety regulations. The mere extraction of those exotic minerals presents social challenges, human rights abuses, and environmental degradations worldwide, but are of no significance to the wealthy countries benefiting from those “green” materials.

The question is: With millions of tons of wind turbine blade waste, solar panel waste, and spent EV batteries, projected to be produced EVERY YEAR are you in support of an urgent need to establish decommissioning, restoration, and recycling standards just like we have for a decommissioned mine, oil, or nuclear sites in America.

6. Our materialistic society: OUR needs for smaller and faster electronics, and for bigger and faster planes, ships, and launches into outer space are the only reasons that crude oil is needed.

The question is: How will electricity generated from wind and solar be able to support the materialistic demands of humanity, OR, before we chastise “big oil” for impacting climate change, should we ask ourselves “How dare WE to continuously demand the products and fuels made from oil that makes OUR life more comfortable”?

7. CO2 concentration levels: The world has experienced record crop production, which now sustains 8 billion people—ten times the population prior to the Industrial Revolution. The boost in atmospheric CO2 since 1940 alone is linked to major yield increases for corn, soybeans, and wheat. In addition, greenhouses, submarines, and international space station CO2 concentrations range from 1,000 ppm to 6,500 ppm. Today CO2 levels are about 420 ppm. The level at which plants stop growing and die is 150 ppm. When plants die, all life on Earth will die.

The question is: If you support continued CO2 reductions, what is the backup plan to support crop production to sustain the 8 billion on this planet?

Please share these provocative questions with your friends to encourage energy literacy conversations at the family dinner table.

Click this Link to Sign up for Energy Literacy from Ronald Stein