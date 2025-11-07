“Energy Realities” Podcast: The Unfiltered Pulse of Energy News

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the electrified arena of global energy discourse, where headlines scream of doomsday scenarios and utopian fixes, one podcast dares to flip the script. Energy Realities isn’t just another voice in the chorus—it’s the rowdy house band at the energy policy saloon, belting out truths with a mix of sharp wit, unyielding data, and a fierce commitment to humanity’s needs. Launched as The Energy Transition in 2022 and rebranded in early 2023 after 94 episodes of dismantling green myths, the show streams live early every Monday morning on YouTube, comprised of a global team from Texas oil fields to Bulgarian newsrooms.

Hosted by a quartet of industry veterans—Stu Turley, David Blackmon, Irina Slav, and Tammy Nemeth—the podcast discusses complex geopolitics, market tremors, and tech breakthroughs into lively, no-holds-barred conversations. Here, reality trumps piety, and “net zero” fantasies yield to the important math of keeping the lights on. It’s energy humanism in action: a rallying cry for abundant, reliable power that lifts people out of poverty without the pretense of climate dogma.

At the helm is Stu Turley, the affable Texan architect of the show, whose infectious energy (pun intended) keeps the panel humming like a well-oiled rig. As President and CEO of Sandstone Group, a consultancy dissecting energy data and finance across the energy value chain, Turley brings three decades of boots-on-the-ground experience—from Intel’s tech trenches to EnerCom’s investor summits. He’s no stranger to the full spectrum: oil sands, natural gas pipelines, and even the promise of small modular reactors (SMRs).

But Turley’s North Star is eradicating energy poverty, a scourge he views as the ultimate anti-human force. “The only way to eliminate it is low-cost, abundant energy that everyone can access,” he’s fond of saying, echoing a philosophy of “best of the above”—why pick losers like subsidized wind farms when hydrocarbons, nuclear, and yes, even renewables (once they stand on their own) can team up? Skeptical of the renewables lobby’s “climate change arrogance,” which he sees as sidelining proven sources, Turley champions the five pillars of energy sanity: abundant supply, rock-solid reliability, beefed-up infrastructure, economic growth fueled by profits, and innovative debt management. On the podcast, he’s the optimistic instigator, cracking jokes about power outages while drilling into how AI’s energy appetite demands nuclear’s steady hum, not intermittent solar whims.

Enter David Blackmon, the grizzled sage whose Texas drawl delivers contrarian wisdom like a cold front to overheated rhetoric. A Forbes senior contributor and 40-year oil-and-gas veteran turned public policy consultant, Blackmon has chronicled everything from Permian Basin booms to Washington’s regulatory follies. His lens? Pragmatic realism, honed through decades of analyzing trends that make or break economies. Blackmon is a longtime hydrocarbon advocate—he hosts The Energy Impacts, an open-forum podcast inviting all sides to spar over nuclear, renewables, and fossils alike—he’s allergic to alarmism, that “anti-humanism on a global scale” peddled as salvation.

Blackmon’s style is conversational and pointed, often using humor to underscore systemic flaws in energy policy. He skewers the hypocrisy of elite green agendas that hike energy bills for the working class while jetting to COP summits. On Energy Realities, Blackmon’s the measured provocateur, unpacking weekly top-10 market shocks with dry humor: Why chase rare-earth mirages from China when American mining could reclaim its throne? His perspective grounds the group in policy impacts—how net-zero mandates crush capital formation and stifle innovation—always circling back to reliability as the unsung hero. “Energy isn’t a virtue signal; it’s the engine of progress,” he quips, reminding listeners that accurate emissions cuts come from more and better use of available energy sources, not virtue-signaling bans.

From the Black Sea’s edge comes Irina Slav, the Bulgarian firebrand whose pen is as sharp as a diamond drill bit. A prolific freelance writer for Oilprice.com and RealClearEnergy, Slav weaves geopolitics, mining, and oil markets into narratives that expose the “claptrap” underbelly of the energy transition. With a background in energy journalism spanning Europe and beyond, she’s poked holes in the green fairy tale since the early days of shale revolutions and Russian gas dramas.

Slav’s worldview? Decarbonization isn’t the economic boon it’s sold as—it’s a recipe for scarcity, higher costs, and weird policy contortions that punish producers while enriching speculators. She’s unabashedly pro-oil, arguing that hydrocarbons aren’t villains but lifelines for developing nations, and she’s quick to call out the renewables crowd’s disdain for “dirty” alternatives. Yet her skepticism isn’t dogmatic; it’s data-driven, laced with a wry Eastern European edge that delights in debunking Western hubris.

On the podcast, Slav’s the geopolitical oracle, dissecting EU gas woes and their “net-zero” farces with surgical precision. “Calling natural gas ‘fossil gas’ doesn’t make it vanish,” she deadpans, advocating for a mature mix where nuclear and gas bridge the gaps renewables can’t fill—alone or subsidized. Her voice amplifies the show’s anti-alarmist core: Energy policy should serve people, not punish them for emitting CO2 while the elites feast.

Rounding out the crew is Tammy Nemeth, the Canadian policy hawk whose PhD in North American postwar energy dynamics equips her to eviscerate bad ideas with academic rigor and frontier grit. A independent consultant at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute and host of The Nemeth Report, Nemeth hails from Saskatchewan oil patch, where she’s advised on everything from carbon borders to Net Zero. Her perspective is fiercely pro-development: Net-zero zealotry, she argues, is “fear and loathing” incarnate, saddling firms with punitive reporting that chokes trade and defense. Why redefine GDP to appease climate clerics when affordable energy drives prosperity?

Nemeth’s lens zooms in on regulatory absurdities—such as Canadian emissions caps that export jobs south or EU schemes inflating electricity costs by 50%—while championing “energy sanity” through infrastructure and economic incentives. On Energy Realities, Nemeth’s the strategic surgeon, slicing through Olympic energy flops or Trump’s tariff threats with calm authority. “Policies should empower, not punish,” she asserts, her voice a bulwark against the arrogance that dismisses fossils as relics. Like her co-hosts, she embodies human energy: All sources welcome, as long as they deliver reliability and abundance without relying on subsidies.

Together, these four—Turley’s boundless optimism, Blackmon’s policy scalpel, Slav’s global bite, and Nemeth’s regulatory radar—form a symphony of dissent against the energy echo chamber. Energy Realities doesn’t just report; it reorients, urging listeners toward a future where power isn’t rationed by ideology but unleashed for innovation. In an era of blackouts and billion-dollar boondoggles, their message resonates: Embrace the “best of the above,” from gas flares to fusion dreams, and let humanity—not hysteria—light the way. Tune in Mondays; they will be talking about the today’s energy new and its foggy future.