ENERGY TRANSITION ABSURDITIES

Catching Up on a Cornucopia of Energy Absurdities

DAVID BLACKMON

MAY 18, 2024

∙ PAID

Subscribed

I’ve often remarked that my self-assigned job as a chronicler of energy absurdities presents me with the most target-rich environment ever created by mankind, and, at times, Mother Nature herself. But really and truly, I think this week crossed over into another level, with an overwhelming cornucopia of absurdities coming into my inbox as the collapse of this debt-subsidized energy transition accelerates on all fronts. Share So, in an effort to catch up, I’m going to do a compilation here with short takes on a batch of stories I didn’t have time to write about over the course of the week. And here…we…go!

This one made me laugh out loud:

Here’s an excerpt just for grins: A new tariff that will charge solar panel owners for exporting their energy during the middle of the day could discourage solar uptake, consumer groups say. Ausgrid, which has about 280,000 customers in New South Wales with rooftop solar panels, has introduced a two-way tariff system to incentivise solar panel owners to export their power into the grid in the evening, when it is most needed. This will include a charge to solar panel owners of 1.2 cents a kilowatt hour to send electricity to the grid between 10am and 3pm once exports hit above a free threshold. [End] That whole rooftop solar scam sounds all peachy when the government is subsiding you and not taxing you and not making you pay in any way for its grid-destabilizing impacts. We’ll see how good it sounds when some of the goodies are taken away in Australia. The scheme is collapsing in California after similar measures were introduced. Cool! Here’s another one from Net Zero Watch that gave me a good chuckle:

I just love the use of that word, “suddenly,” as if no one could have possibly seen this coming. My goodness. Here’s an excerpt from that story: Electric car sales growth appears to have slumped with people said to be put off by the high price tag. Tesla's global deliveries fell to 387,000 between January and March this year, compared to 423,000 over the same period in 2023. Its rival, BYD, sold just over 300,000 battery cars in the first quarter of 2024, down from a record 526,000 in the last three months of 2023, figures cited by the BBC show. For the year to January 2024, a total of 20,935 new battery-powered electric vehicles were registered in the UK, with a market share of 14.7 percent, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT). Sales around the world need to grow at pace if countries are to bring down planet-warming emissions, with road transport making up 12 percent of greenhouse gases. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said there will need to be 790 million EVs if the world is to reach Net Zero by 2050. It has stated the fleet of EVs would need to grow at an average annual rate of 27 percent by 2035 to reach that figure. [End] So, the Express writers are surprised that EVs are failing. But we’ve all known EVs are, like solar and wind, a basic grifting scam that can’t really replace the technologies with which they are competing for a thousand different reasons. Why are left-leaning journalists always the last to figure things out? Could it be their intentional, studious lack of basic curiosity? You bet it could. And here’s another absolute gem from the incurious Express:

That’s just glorious, isn’t it? Here’s an excerpt from that one: Major EU ports are almost full to capacity with Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) that no one wants to buy. A slump in sales across Europe has caused parking lots at the Belgian ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge to fill up with the Chinese imports. The parking lots are each able to accommodate about 130,000 vehicles and are crammed full of MGs, BYDs, Nios, XPengs, Lynk & Cos, Omodas and Hongqis, among others. Chinese EV companies have aggressively targeted European markets as they look to take advantage of the EU's green agenda. [End] So, to summarize: The EU’s “green agenda” has intentionally left the door to the European EV market wide open to Chinese domination. Why would the climate alarmist globalists at the EU do this?Because the green agenda is all about de-industrialization of the Western World. This is blatantly obvious, and they’ve been having great success. But Chinese EV companies are finding out there’s a catch: Most Europeans don’t want to buy EVs of any sort, especially not EVs from China. It’s going to be incredibly fun watching how the lunatics in Brussels attempt to sort this one out. Bloomberg brings us this bit of absolutely fabulous news out of the Netherlands, where Geert Wilders has been able to finally form an anti-globalist governing coalition:

In his campaign, Wilders promised to focus on two main issues as Prime Minister:

Halt non-European immigration; and

Reverse the insane climate/energy policies put in place by his globalist predecessors.

Naturally, the climate alarmists are suffering a massive case of the vapors over this development. Which is just so awesome.

Finally, there’s this:

The climate alarm boosting legacy media a year ago: “Climate geoengineering is just a right-wing conspiracy theory!!!! The climate alarm boosting legacy media now: