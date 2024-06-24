ENERGY TRANSITION/ GOVERNMENT

Mark Segal June 21, 2024

The European Commission announced today the launch of the European Solar Academy, the first in a series of planned new Net-Zero Academies providing workers with skills needed for the net zero technologies value train.

The new academy aims to train 100,000 workers in the solar photovoltaic value chain over the next three years, addressing a labor and skills gap in the sector.

Kadri Simson, Commissioner for Energy, said:

“Solar power is at the heart of our energy transition in Europe, with the potential to create thousands of jobs across our continent, at all stages of the industrial supply chain, from design through to manufacturing, installation and maintenance. The Net Zero Academy created by the Commission will help our European workers to embrace this exciting opportunity, and offer further support to meet our ambitious REPowerEU goals.”

The launch of the new initiative follows the adoption earlier this year by European lawmakers of the Net-Zero industry Act (NZIA), a new law introducing a framework of measures aimed at scaling up Europe’s manufacturing capacity for technologies key to achieving the EU’s climate goals, and addressing the current situation in which Europe currently imports the technologies necessary to reach its climate and energy objectives. One of the initiatives included in the NZIA was the establishment of Net-Zero Industry Academies to support the development of a net zero skilled workforce.

The new solar academy will design content, together with the industry and other parties in the solar PV value chain, in addition to developing learning credentials to certify the skills workers have acquired in the training courses. The Commission will support the launch with funding from the Single Market Programme, and the project will be implemented by EIT Innoenergy. Launched in 2010, and supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), EIT InnoEnergy is one of the largest climate tech and renewable energy tech investors, backing innovations across areas including energy storage, transport and mobility, renewables, and sustainable buildings and cities.

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, said: