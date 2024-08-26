Seminar | Business | Aug 24, 2024

Enhanced Regulatory Oversight in ESG Investing

Over the past two decades, investors have become increasingly conscious of the environmental and social impact of their investment choices. By the end of 2022, sustainable funds held one out of every eight U.S. investor dollars, amounting to around 12.6 percent of all U.S. assets under management.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing refers to investment practices that aim to adhere to higher environmental standards, generate positive social impacts, and promote equality and inclusion in corporate governance structures. Some evidence indicates that long-term returns from socially responsible investments are comparable to, and often surpass, those from non-ESG-based investments. According to a recent survey conducted by PwC, 78 percent of investors arewilling to pay higher fees for ESG funds. In addition, three quarters of investors view ESG as a part of an asset manager’s fiduciary duty—their legal obligation to act in the investors’ best interest.

A key challenge to the growing demand for ESG investment products is the lack of clear, consistent labeling standards. Many funds misuse the ESG label and rely on misleading buzzwords to attract investors. In response to this challenge, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) updated its Names Rule in September 2023 to ensure better alignment between a fund’s portfolio and its name. Under the original 2001 Names Rule, if a registered investment company’s name suggests a specific focus on certain types of investments, the fund must establish a policy to invest at least 80 percent of its assets in alignment with its name.

Since September 2023, the SEC has expanded the scope of the Names Rule to include funds whose names use words such as “sustainable,” “green,” and “socially responsible.” Moreover, funds must disclose how they define the terms used in their names. When a fund departs from the 80 percent requirement, it must come back into compliance within 90 days. Proponents of the change argue that these new requirements will ensure greater transparency in advertising and a more accurate reflection of each fund’s portfolio in its name.

In addition to the updated Names Rule, the SEC has adopted rules to enhance and standardize ESG-related disclosures. In March 2024, the SEC issued final rules requiring public companies to disclose climate-related data, including climate-related risks and the registrant’s activities intended to mitigate those risks. The SEC claims that these more robust disclosure requirements will help investors gain access to more transparent, data-driven information on corporate sustainability and make better-informed decisions about the value of investment opportunities.

Since March 2024, the new climate disclosure rules have encountered significant opposition. Twenty-five states, along with various business groups, energy companies, and trade associations, have filed petitions challenging the legal validity of the rules. Opponents to the climate disclosure rules argue that the SEC has overstepped its authority and that the disclosure requirements violate corporations’ First Amendment rights. Scholars have attributed the resistance to the influence of the fossil fuel industry in the United States.

In this week’s Saturday Seminar, scholars debate the market impacts of ESG regulations.