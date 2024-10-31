Environmentalists Clash With The ‘Little Guys’ Fighting Big Green’s Costly Climate Agenda

Rural and coastal hoi polloi delay and block massive ‘green’ energy projects

by Paul Driessen, guest post

Oct 31, 2024

Environmentalists insist they love “little guys.” At least in the abstract, until those folks get in the way, raise inconvenient questions, or try to block “renewable energy” projects intended to “save the planet” from “man-made climate cataclysms.” [emphasis, links added]

Then the little folks learn the environmentalists are working with (and for) Big Wind, Big Solar, Big Utilities, Big Finance, powerful politicians, and crony bureaucrats – the Climate Industrial Complex.

Stand in its way, and farm families, small rural communities, and even Native American groups can face protracted, expensive battles. But they often emerge victorious.

Energy analyst and journalist Robert Bryce reports that these little guys have rejected or restricted 735 US wind and solar projects since 2015, including 58 solar and 35 wind proposals so far this year.

Transmission lines, grid-scale batteries, and other plans also face growing resistance.

Rural Americas don’t want these huge installations destroying traditional ways of life, hurting property values, raising electricity rates, wrecking vital croplands and habitats, ruining scenic vistas, killing birds, bats, and other wildlife – and creating serious fire and toxic gas risks from lithium-ion electricity storage batteries.

They don’t want their countryside dotted with huge landfills, piled high with billions of tons of broken, storm-destroyed, and obsolete solar panels, wind turbine blades, and other renewable trash.

The number and scale of many proposed projects are daunting – and the Complex’s dream of “transitioning” the entire United States from fossil fuels to all-electric energy, transportation, and industrial systems would require vastly more.

Before being scaled back in a failed effort to reduce local and state opposition, the Lava Ridge Wind Project would have installed 400 huge turbines on some 200,000 acres of federal land in Idaho. That’s 310 square miles; 5.5 times Washington, DC.

Most of its output would go to California, which already imports nearly one-third of its electricity.

The Koshkonong solar project near Christiana, Wisc., would cover 6,400 acres (10 sq mi) and put a 667-MWh battery storage system near a local elementary school.

The Biden-Harris plan for 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy translates into 2,500 12-megawatt turbines rising 850 feet above the waves.

But all those turbines wouldn’t provide enough electricity (31,541 MW) to power New York State on a hot summer day if the wind is blowing.

The state’s plan to spend $2 billion for 24,000 MWh of backup batteries for windless/sunless days would provide enough electricity to run the state for barely 45 minutes! Sufficient batteries would cost trillions.

Each offshore blade is 350 feet long and 140,000 pounds; 2,5000 turbines would mean almost 500 miles of blades weighing 1,050,000,000 pounds! Imagine cleanup and landfill costs after a major hurricane.

And yet a 2020 Princeton University report called for massively expanding US wind and solar capacity to fight climate change and rebuild America.

However, as Mr. Bryce points out, those plans would require solar projects blanketing an area the size of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut combined – plus wind installations sprawling across lands equal to Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee!

That’s without factoring in wind and solar power needed to charge grid-scale backup batteries to store enough electricity to power America for even a day or week of windless, sunless days.

Other projects are equally enormous, expensive, and fanciful.

Summit Carbon Solutions wants to build a pipeline to carry carbon dioxide from 57 ethanol plants in five states – and inject the CO2 into geologic formations beneath North Dakota.

Summit can provide no guarantees that the pressurized gas will stay in the ground, and not erupt suddenly and violently, killing wildlife and people by rapidly replacing breathable air – as a natural CO2 reservoir did at Cameroon’s Lake Nyos in 1986.

The cumulative impacts of all these wind, solar, battery, transmission line, and other projects would be incalculable – on lands, wildlife, families, budgets, and human health.

Adding to the cost, construction, and raw material requirements, home, neighborhood, and regional grids would have to be expanded and upgraded to handle the ballooning electricity demands, and the surges and plummets associated with unpredictable, weather-dependent wind and solar power.

All this is irrelevant to Climate Industrial Complex members, who want to virtue signal and praise the “pivotal role” they are playing in driving America’s “renewable energy transformation,” meeting arbitrary greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, and preventing “climate catastrophes.”

Property rights advocate Tom DeWeese says concerned citizens can fight back by asking tough questions about these policies and projects.

For example:

• What benefits have our community gotten from the massive solar and wind farms we already have? From the taxpayer subsidies and rate hikes we already must pay? What benefits will we receive from the huge new projects you promote now?

• Why are you trying to end local land use controls, use eminent domain to take our property, and destroy small local and minority businesses to build these enormous projects?

• How will ruining our wild and agricultural areas, killing wildlife, and reducing our living standards reduce global greenhouse gases and “save the planet,” if China and India alone emit 38% of the world’s greenhouse gases (versus 11% by the USA) and are building new coal-fired generating plants every week?

Proud, principled, and vocal resistance is essential if citizens are to defend their jobs, lands, health, living standards, and freedoms.

Paul Driessen is a senior policy advisor for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of books and articles on energy, environmental, climate, and human rights issues

