“EPA Halts Atlantic Shores Wind Project Near NJ After Permit Voided Under Trump Offshore Energy Review”, SNJ Today

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has officially voided a critical air pollution permit for the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project off New Jersey’s coast.

This action follows an executive order from President Trump on January 20, 2025, which required a complete pause on new or renewed federal approvals for offshore wind projects.

The EPA’s Environmental Appeals Board (EAB) granted a request to remand the project’s air pollution permit, which means the permit is no longer valid and must be reviewed again. This decision immediately halts all construction and planning activities for the wind farm until the federal review is complete.

The Atlantic Shores project is a joint venture between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF Renewables North America.

It planned to install up to 200 wind turbines about 8.7 miles from Atlantic City. The full project was expected to generate up to 2,800 megawatts of electricity, enough to supply power to around one million homes.

The first phase was 1.5 gigawatts, aiming to power over 700,000 homes, with completion targeted for 2027. That timeline is now uncertain due to the permit cancellation.

The EPA initially approved the air permit in September 2024, but opponents, including a group called Save Long Beach Island, appealed the decision, claiming the project could harm the environment.

Then, in February 2025, the EPA asked the Environmental Appeals Board to send the permit back for review, citing the Trump administration’s order. On March 14, the board agreed and voided the permit.

Shell had already announced its exit from the project in January 2025, reporting a $996 million loss. EDF, the other partner, reported a $941 million financial loss but remains involved.

After Shell’s withdrawal, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities canceled its fourth offshore wind solicitation, where Atlantic Shores was the only bidder. The state cited the project’s uncertainty as the reason for the cancellation.

New Jersey had set a goal to generate 11 gigawatts of electricity from offshore wind by 2040. This goal is part of the state’s broader plan to transition to 100% clean energy by 2035. So far, the state has approved about 5 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity.

The Energy Master Plan, created in 2019, is being updated, and public comments are open until May 1. Offshore wind is still part of that plan.

Elsewhere, other offshore wind projects are also facing challenges. In Massachusetts, the Texas Public Policy Foundation asked the U.S. Supreme Court to cancel federal approvals for the Vineyard Wind project, an 800-megawatt offshore wind farm. This project has already faced four court challenges but remains under construction.

In contrast, Virginia’s 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project is continuing as planned. Dominion Energy, the project developer, recently completed a major installation milestone and said the project is about 50% finished. CVOW is scheduled to be completed by late 2026.

The Port of Virginia has finished a $233 million upgrade to support offshore wind operations, including equipment staging and manufacturing.

The Trump administration’s review of offshore wind permits focuses on environmental impacts, especially concerning birds, marine life, and fishing areas.

Until the review ends, no new federal permits or lease approvals for offshore wind projects will be issued. This review directly affects the Atlantic Shores project and could delay or stop other projects as well.

For now, the Atlantic Shores project cannot continue, and its future depends on the outcome of the federal review and further decisions by regulators.