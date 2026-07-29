The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Pray With Your Legs's avatar
Pray With Your Legs
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Stephen, if you haven’t read ESC’s substack you should. He details the blackbox created by the global elites (WEF) that compels countries into compliance in order to function in the world with our complex and fragile supply chains. What you are describing regarding green finance and corporate compliance is more of the same blackbox construction.

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