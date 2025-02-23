Christine Lagarde and Ursula von der Lyon write in the FT, EU competitiveness is at risk. While a revolution in AI unfolds, the EU could find itself on the sidelines. It's traditional manufacturing champions are losing global market share. Geopolitical shifts are turning dependencies into vulnerabilities and burdening companies with high energy prices.

Europe must and will find its place in this new world. It's prospects are better than they might seem. The EU has strengths on which it can build—and it has a plan to fix its weaknesses. Europe has strong economic fundamentals—institutions governed by the rule of law, and an independent central bank committed to price stability. Inflation is returning to the ECB's 2% target, allowing borrowing costs to fall. Public debts and deficits are lower than in other major economies.

Europe also has the necessary ingredients to catch up in the technological race. The EU turns out almost as many Stem graduates per million inhabitants as the US. That talent produces a lot of ideas—Europe's share in global patent grants is close to that of the US. And we have the money to finance them, with households saving around €1.3tn every year.

Europe can bring down energy prices in a lasting way. The shift to secure, low-cost clean energy sources is on track—by 2030, over 40% of our energy consumption will come from renewables. And we are well-placed to become a global hub for clean-tech innovation, especially as some countries strike out in a different direction.

Europe has got the message. This week the European Commission presented its Competitiveness Compass which sets out ambitious proposals to address its shortcomings. From now on, the EU will strive not only to lower the barriers facing companies, but also to ensure that they have the resources they need to thrive here be it finance, compute, energy or skills.

In parallel, the regulatory burden will be lightened by an unprecedented simplification effort, starting next month. This will include a far-reaching simplification of legislation on sustainable finance reporting and due diligence. And energy prices will be brought down through a range of measures to integrate markets, increase contracted energy and reduce taxes.

This is only a snapshot of what lies ahead. Companies and households want to see action—and a wave of actions are coming. Europe can no longer squander its strengths with self-imposed handicaps. There is too much at stake. The EC will do whatever is necessary to bring Europe back on track.

Our Take 1: Though encouraging to see this kind of declaration from European officials, until they let go of the pipedream the European Union can be competitive globally with net-zero centric energy policies, the Continent is going to remain an economic and geopolitical laggard. Half measures that sidestep massive change to damaging energy policies aren't going cut it.