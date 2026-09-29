The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Sep 29

Thank you Word Merchant. We have the same kind of situation in the USA. Well educated and financially secure American citizens take delight for decades in virtue signaling about the need to avoid extracting fossil fuels and to focus on using wind and solar energy for the grid and electric vehicles!

When I tell them that I will make their rediculous logic public, they threaten me with harm and lawsuits.

Such is the situation in America in 2026.

Keep up the struggle.

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
Sep 29

Thank you Stephen for this good article.If these climate scammers were willing to live like the people effected by their stupid ideas, then I would not dislike them so much.But , no, they keep the AC on for them selves and let the people paying the higher electric prices, sweat it out and be miserable.If they cannot live with the idiotic decisions they make, then they should not have the power to make these moronic decisions!

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