Europe Overheats: The Continent That Resists Cooling Itself

Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

They roasted this last summer. Not in some distant place in Africa we can pretend is someone else’s problem, but in the United Kingdom and across the European Union. Hundreds of millions of people, children, seniors, hospital patients, and the nurses trying to keep them alive sat in buildings never designed for 40°C days and nights that refused to cool.

The phrase that keeps coming back is “self-induced energy poverty and air conditioning deprivation.” Not just the kind that only shows up on winter utility bills. The heat wave kind. The kind where a grandmother in a brick terrace cannot run a portable AC unit even if she could find one, and a hospital ward hits 35°C because the chiller failed and no one budgeted for air conditioning when the heat waves hit the building.

In late June, the World Health Organization’s director-general said more than 1,300 excess deaths across Europe had already been linked to the heat since June 21. France alone recorded about 1,000 more deaths than expected in a handful of days. Most of the dead were 65 and older. Children died in locked cars. Dozens drowned trying to cool off in rivers and ponds.

The heat wave moved east, records fell in Germany (41.7°C), Poland, and the Czech Republic, and the grids buckled.

Britain had its hottest summer on record. Preliminary figures from the UK Health Security Agency put heat-associated deaths in the May and June waves at 2,877 — nearly double the year before. At least five hospital groups declared critical incidents. Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham, Queen Alexandra in Portsmouth, Norfolk and Norwich: scanners shut down, operations canceled, wards too hot for safety.

A Doctors’ Association UK survey found that 94 percent of respondents among NHS staff had no or only partial working air conditioning in their main clinical area. Median reported temperature: 32°C. Some rooms hit 43°C. 90% of English hospital buildings are already deemed vulnerable to overheating.

This is not a surprise. Europe heat waves warm faster than the global average. Homes, schools, trains, and hospitals were all built for a cooler climate. Only about one in five European households has air conditioning. In Britain, the figure is around 11 percent. Germany: 16 percent. France: 30 percent. Italy and Spain sit higher because they learned the hard way after 2003.

In the United States, the number is near 90 percent. Air conditioning has been shown to cut heat-related deaths by as much as 75 percent. Europe chose a different path.

Then came the picture that should have ended the argument. At the European Commission’s Berlaymont headquarters in Brussels, staff received an urgent text: air cooling on floors 1 through 7 would be shut down for the rest of the day because of “extreme weather.” The commissioners and President von der Leyen work on the upper floors. Their air stayed on.

One EU official called it feudalism. Another called it a disgrace. The people writing the rules sat in the cool air while the people implementing them sweated. That is not climate policy. That is class policy dressed up as virtue.

Self-induced energy poverty and inadequate AC makes the cruelty worse. Official EU figures still mostly refer to winter: 8.8 percent of the population could not afford to heat their homes adequately in 2025. Studies have shown that 10 times more people die in cold weather than in warm weather. Among households already at risk of poverty, the share is far higher. Summer cooling is a complete blind spot.

Among people who had already faced financial trouble, the number jumps toward two-thirds. Electricity in much of the EU still costs roughly twice the U.S. average. Even if they had AC, running unit for nine hours on a hot day is not a lifestyle choice.

The bureaucrats’ answer has been to lecture about refrigerants, efficiency standards, carbon emissions and the energy transition. The EU Commission has declined to take a position on whether people should even be allowed to cool their own homes.

Meanwhile, F-gas rules tighten the supply of the gases that make conventional air conditioners work, and wholesale prices spike the moment everyone tries to switch a unit on at once. You cannot lecture a continent into summer comfort while they price the relief out of reach, if they have AC at all.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

Abundant, reliable power is not an indulgence. Neither is AC. It is how you keep the old from dying in their flats and the sick from dying in their beds. A hospital that cannot keep an MRI scanner cool or a geriatric ward under 30°C is not a green building. It is a failing building and a failed system. Children left in cars and seniors dying at home are not “climate signals.” They are policy failures.

Best of the Above still applies. Natural gas, nuclear, including small modular reactors, coal with modern controls where needed, and whatever renewables can actually deliver without subsidies and without blackouts. First, AC must be readily available: Then, the grid must be able to carry the load when 150 million people need cooling simultaneously. Europe’s high electricity prices and lack of AC are not an accident. They are the result of years of preferring ideology to electrons.

Americans figured this out decades ago. We air-conditioned the South and the Sun Belt and people lived. We did not wait for the perfect refrigerant or the last coal plant to close. We cooled the rooms first and argued about the rest later. That is not climate denial. That is energy humanism.

Will Brussels and Whitehall finally accept the concept of air conditioning themselves before next summer? The record so far is not encouraging. They will issue another heat-health action plan. They will talk about trees, fans, shutters, and starting work earlier.

They will keep the upper floors cool for executives. The question is whether they will let ordinary people, hospital patients, and the staff who care for them have access to the same simple technology that the commissioners already enjoy.

Self-induced AC poverty is not an abstract statistic. It is a child in a hot car, a nurse wiping a patient’s forehead in a 35°C ward, and a senior who cannot afford to turn on the unit. A continent that lectures the world on climate while its own hospitals overheat has forgotten the first duty of government: keep the people alive and do no harm.

Hey Europe, cool your hospitals and your seniors. Then we can talk about everything else.

Americans learned a long time ago that when the weather turns hard, you do not send a memo. You turn on the air conditioning, and you keep the vulnerable from roasting to death.

Europe still has time to remember that before next June. The EU bureaucrats should start by keeping their own lower floors and employees cool. More importantly, keep your hospital patients, seniors and vulnerable children alive.