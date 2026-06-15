The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
2h

Wonder what would happen if, rather than pay fines, the companies said screw you, try cutting us off? Can you imagine the public backlash? Maybe that's what needs to be done? Refuse to pay fines, let the EU try to cut them off... the collective size of those companies and their users MIGHT just get the EU to rethink their policies? IMO, it would be worth a try. Call their bluff, refuse to pay, let them try to cut it off.

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