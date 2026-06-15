European Union: The Brussels Effect and the “Censorship by Proxy”

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The question of whether we are witnessing a global decline in free speech isn’t just an abstract intellectual exercise anymore; it’s a tangible, daily reality that’s starting to feel like a closing net. Lately, I’ve been looking closely at the European Union’s approach, and it’s hard not to feel a sense of profound unease. When you see headlines questioning if Western democracies are failing free speech, it’s not just “noise.” It represents a fundamental, philosophical divergence in how we view the relationship between the citizen, the state, and the digital public square.

For those of us raised on the principle that the best remedy for bad speech is more speech—not enforced silence—the trajectory of the EU is deeply troubling. We are seeing a shift in which “safety” is prioritized over liberty, and the cost of that trade-off is becoming increasingly high.

The primary mechanism behind this shift is the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA). On its face, the EU pitches the DSA as a common-sense tool to combat “disinformation” and “systemic risks.” They frame it as a way to make the digital space safer. But scratch the surface, and you find a mechanism that forces private platforms to act as the long arm of government censors.

Because the fines for non-compliance are so staggering—reaching up to 6% of a platform’s global annual turnover—these companies are effectively incentivized to err on the side of caution. In the industry, this is known as “over-moderation” or “preemptive censorship.” Why risk a multi-billion-euro fine when you can delete the post, throttle the account, or bury the content in the algorithm?

The dangerous part is what we call the “Brussels Effect.” Because global platforms like X, Meta, and others don’t want to maintain dozens of different content moderation policies for every jurisdiction, they often default to the most restrictive standard. When the EU sets a high, suffocating bar for what is allowed, they aren’t just controlling speech in Paris or Berlin; they are effectively importing that regulatory climate into the American digital town square. We are witnessing the outsourcing of our First Amendment standards to unelected bureaucrats in Brussels.

The Weaponization of “Disinformation”

The most alarming development is the complete lack of an objective definition for “disinformation.” It’s become a catch-all term that governments use to delegitimize dissent. Whether it’s debates surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict, immigration policy, or even standard political rhetoric, we’ve seen a pattern: label it “harmful,” mark it as “disinformation,” and treat it as a threat to public order rather than a healthy, albeit messy, part of democratic life.

When we look at incidents like the pre-dawn police raids in Germany over offensive memes, or the legal pressures placed on authors and journalists for expressing unpopular views on gender or policy, it’s clear this isn’t just about “safety.” It’s about managing the discourse. The irony is that by trying to protect “democracy” from the “chaos” of free speech, these institutions are actually destroying the very thing that makes democracy resilient: the ability to challenge authority without fear of state reprisal.

A Tale of Two Philosophies

This puts us in a head-on collision with the American tradition. The U.S. model, for all its imperfections, is built on the belief that authority should be frustrated, power should be divided, and the citizen has a right to be wrong—or even offensive—in public. The European model is increasingly built on the belief that speech is a regulated good, subject to the “proportionality” tests of state regulators.

When U.S. leadership points this out, the typical European response is that their approach is more “civilized.” But I have to ask: is it civilization, or is it just the standardization of acceptable thought?

The fact that these issues have become such a point of contention between Washington and Brussels tells you everything you need to know. It’s no longer just a “cultural difference.” It’s a geopolitical divide on the meaning of human liberty. We are seeing the rise of a technocratic regime that believes they have the moral and intellectual capacity to curate the truth for us. They believe they are saving us from misinformation, but in reality, they are insulating the public from the friction of ideas.

The Road Ahead

If we want to preserve the essence of a free society, we have to recognize that the threats aren’t just coming from dictatorships across the globe. The most insidious threats are those wrapped in the language of “safety,” “transparency,” and “human rights.”

We need to push back against the idea that foreign regulatory regimes can dictate what Americans or any other free citizens see or say online. If we allow “alignment” with the EU’s regulatory framework to supersede our own constitutional protections, we are essentially walking into a digital prison of our own making.

Freedom of speech isn’t meant to be “safe.” It’s meant to be free. It is meant to be a place where ideas collide, where the state is criticized, and where the people hold the power to shape the narrative. If we lose the ability to speak our minds because we’re afraid of the “disinformation” police, we haven’t just failed free speech—we’ve failed the fundamental promise of the democratic experiment.

Given these trends, do you believe that social media platforms should have a greater obligation to defend their users’ speech against government overreach, or is the regulatory and media pressure simply too great for politicians to resist?

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The question of whether we are witnessing a global decline in free speech isn’t just an abstract intellectual exercise anymore; it’s a tangible, daily reality that’s starting to feel like a closing net. Lately, I’ve been looking closely at the European Union’s approach, and it’s hard not to feel a sense of profound unease. When you see headlines questioning if Western democracies are failing free speech, it’s not just “noise.” It represents a fundamental, philosophical divergence in how we view the relationship between the citizen, the state, and the digital public square.

For those of us raised on the principle that the best remedy for bad speech is more speech—not enforced silence—the trajectory of the EU is deeply troubling. We are seeing a shift in which “safety” is prioritized over liberty, and the cost of that trade-off is becoming increasingly high.

The primary mechanism behind this shift is the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA). On its face, the EU pitches the DSA as a common-sense tool to combat “disinformation” and “systemic risks.” They frame it as a way to make the digital space safer. But scratch the surface, and you find a mechanism that forces private platforms to act as the long arm of government censors.

Because the fines for non-compliance are so staggering—reaching up to 6% of a platform’s global annual turnover—these companies are effectively incentivized to err on the side of caution. In the industry, this is known as “over-moderation” or “preemptive censorship.” Why risk a multi-billion-euro fine when you can delete the post, throttle the account, or bury the content in the algorithm?

The dangerous part is what we call the “Brussels Effect.” Because global platforms like X, Meta, and others don’t want to maintain dozens of different content moderation policies for every jurisdiction, they often default to the most restrictive standard. When the EU sets a high, suffocating bar for what is allowed, they aren’t just controlling speech in Paris or Berlin; they are effectively importing that regulatory climate into the American digital town square. We are witnessing the outsourcing of our First Amendment standards to unelected bureaucrats in Brussels.

The Weaponization of “Disinformation”

The most alarming development is the complete lack of an objective definition for “disinformation.” It’s become a catch-all term that governments use to delegitimize dissent. Whether it’s debates surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict, immigration policy, or even standard political rhetoric, we’ve seen a pattern: label it “harmful,” mark it as “disinformation,” and treat it as a threat to public order rather than a healthy, albeit messy, part of democratic life.

When we look at incidents like the pre-dawn police raids in Germany over offensive memes, or the legal pressures placed on authors and journalists for expressing unpopular views on gender or policy, it’s clear this isn’t just about “safety.” It’s about managing the discourse. The irony is that by trying to protect “democracy” from the “chaos” of free speech, these institutions are actually destroying the very thing that makes democracy resilient: the ability to challenge authority without fear of state reprisal.

A Tale of Two Philosophies

This puts us in a head-on collision with the American tradition. The U.S. model, for all its imperfections, is built on the belief that authority should be frustrated, power should be divided, and the citizen has a right to be wrong—or even offensive—in public. The European model is increasingly built on the belief that speech is a regulated good, subject to the “proportionality” tests of state regulators.

When U.S. leadership points this out, the typical European response is that their approach is more “civilized.” But I have to ask: is it civilization, or is it just the standardization of acceptable thought?

The fact that these issues have become such a point of contention between Washington and Brussels tells you everything you need to know. It’s no longer just a “cultural difference.” It’s a geopolitical divide on the meaning of human liberty. We are seeing the rise of a technocratic regime that believes they have the moral and intellectual capacity to curate the truth for us. They believe they are saving us from misinformation, but in reality, they are insulating the public from the friction of ideas.

The Road Ahead

If we want to preserve the essence of a free society, we have to recognize that the threats aren’t just coming from dictatorships across the globe. The most insidious threats are those wrapped in the language of “safety,” “transparency,” and “human rights.”

We need to push back against the idea that foreign regulatory regimes can dictate what Americans or any other free citizens see or say online. If we allow “alignment” with the EU’s regulatory framework to supersede our own constitutional protections, we are essentially walking into a digital prison of our own making.

Freedom of speech isn’t meant to be “safe.” It’s meant to be free. It is meant to be a place where ideas collide, where the state is criticized, and where the people hold the power to shape the narrative. If we lose the ability to speak our minds because we’re afraid of the “disinformation” police, we haven’t just failed free speech—we’ve failed the fundamental promise of the democratic experiment.

Given these trends, do you believe that social media platforms should have a greater obligation to defend their users’ speech against government overreach, or is the regulatory and media pressure simply too great for politicians to resist?