Europe’s Greenwishing Export Scheme Leaves Africa in the Dark and Cold

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

For more than a decade, the European Union has treated Africa as a convenient solar farm and wind corridor for its own green transition. The latest iteration arrives dressed in the usual high-minded language of partnership, energy security, and shared climate goals. In June, the European Commission rolled out its Trans-Mediterranean Renewable Energy and Clean Technology Cooperation Initiative, or T-MED.

It pledges roughly $5.8 billion in public money to leverage private capital toward solar panels across the Sahara, wind turbines along Mediterranean shores, green hydrogen, and undersea cables that will pipe the resulting electricity northward into Europe’s grid. Morocco and Egypt sit at the center of the plan. Officials speak of 15 gigawatts of new capacity by 2035, more than 100,000 jobs, and a cleaner future for both continents.

It is a familiar script. It is also a profound failure of energy humanism.

Africa does not need Europe’s intermittent electricity. Africa needs reliable, affordable power that lights homes, runs factories, powers irrigation pumps, and frees women and girls from the daily labor of gathering wood and dung. Nearly 600 million people across the continent still lack electricity.

Sub-Saharan Africa alone accounts for the overwhelming majority of the world’s electricity access deficit. Roughly a billion people still cook over open fires or rudimentary stoves, inhaling smoke that kills hundreds of thousands every year, disproportionately women and children. That is not a transition problem. It is a human development emergency.

The EU’s answer is to blanket North African deserts with solar arrays and wind farms whose primary purpose is to feed European demand. The electricity will travel under the sea. The jobs, the tax revenue, and the geopolitical leverage will flow disproportionately northward. Local communities may receive some temporary construction work and a few permanent positions.

They will not receive the dense, dispatchable power required for industrialization. Europe industrialized on coal and later oil and gas. It now lectures Africa that those same tools are forbidden while it seeks to extract Africa’s sunlight for its own grids.

This is not partnership. It is a refined form of resource extraction. Critics have called it green colonialism for years, and the label fits. Vast tracts of land are set aside for export-oriented projects. Water, already scarce in many desert regions, is consumed to clean panels or produce hydrogen.

Pastoral routes are disrupted. In occupied Western Sahara, renewable projects have been used to deepen economic ties that further entrench control. Meanwhile, many of the same North African countries still suffer blackouts and remain net energy importers for their own people.

The numbers tell the story. The MENA region is said to hold more than 2,300 gigawatts of renewable potential—more than twice the EU’s current installed capacity—and generation costs 30 to 40 percent lower than in Europe. That differential is precisely why the projects are attractive to Brussels.

Europe can meet its own climate pledges and electrification targets faster by outsourcing generation to sunnier latitudes while African households continue to live in the dark. Private capital is expected to follow the public guarantees. The bulk of the value chain, however, remains oriented toward European offtake.

History offers a cautionary parallel. The earlier Desertec vision collapsed under political risk, financing shortfalls, and the simple reality that giant export schemes rarely deliver local prosperity first. The Sila Atlantik project, a proposed $30 billion undersea link between Morocco and Germany capable of delivering up to 15 gigawatts, is already stalled over disagreements on structure, guarantees, and two-way flow.

Previous Morocco-to-UK cable proposals failed. These are not minor technical hiccups. They reveal the fragility of schemes that prioritize distant consumers over domestic needs.

Europe’s own energy record should give African leaders pause. After years of aggressive renewable mandates, nuclear phase-outs, and fossil fuel restrictions, several European economies face persistently high electricity prices, industrial relocation, and recurring supply anxiety.

The Commissioner for Energy can lament the rising bill for fossil imports in one breath and promote African solar exports in the next. Yet, the underlying problem remains the same: intermittent generation requires expensive backup, storage, and transmission. Africa cannot afford to import Europe’s cost structure and reliability problems.

A genuine energy humanist approach starts with the needs of African people rather than European climate accounting. That means supporting the development of natural gas, which can provide both power and a cleaner cooking fuel than traditional biomass. It means keeping the door open to nuclear, including small modular reactors as they become commercially available.

It means hydro where geography permits and, yes, solar and wind where they make economic sense for local grids. It does not mean locking African countries into long-term export contracts that divert capital and land from domestic electrification.

Organizations that focus on practical results already show the better path. The Bettering Human Lives Foundation works directly with local entrepreneurs to expand access to clean cooking fuels such as LPG. It treats energy poverty as a market and human opportunity rather than a carbon accounting exercise.

African voices such as NJ Ayuk of the African Energy Chamber have long argued that the continent must use its oil and gas resources to fund infrastructure and raise living standards while gradually adding renewables on its own timetable. Africa contributes a small fraction of global emissions. It should not be asked to sacrifice development so that Europe can claim cleaner supply chains.

The EU’s latest Mediterranean initiative will generate press releases, investment platforms, and photo opportunities. It will not close the electricity access gap for the hundreds of millions still waiting. Real partnership would help Africa build the dense, reliable energy systems that once powered Europe’s rise. Anything less is just another chapter in a sad, decade-long story of good intentions that leave Africans darker and poorer.

ENERGY HUMANISM IS NOT COMPLICATED.

It means abundant, affordable, and reliable power for the people who need it most. Europe should stop trying to force its faulty model southward and start listening to those who understand that bettering human lives begins with light in the home and power in the workshop.