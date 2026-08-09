The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Joe's avatar
Joe
8h

Thanks for the information on The Bettering Human Lives Foundation. Will check it out.

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George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
9h

If you haven’t done what you wanted to do on a hot summer day, is that the fault of an unmet climate goal?

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