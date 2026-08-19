Europe’s Hospitals Roast While Policymakers Quibble and Asia Builds Coal: The Inhumanity of Net Zero

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

“Horrific, horrendous, unbearable, unsafe.”

That’s how medical professionals describe the impact of this year’s heat waves on Britain’s healthcare system, in response to a survey by the Doctors’ Association UK. In hospitals built for a cooler climate, staff are now dealing with patients too sweaty to receive intravenous drips, medication at risk of degrading in high temperatures and colleagues collapsing on the job with heat fatigue, according to accounts shared with Bloomberg News.

Some 90% of England’s hospital buildings are vulnerable to overheating, according to the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change. The upgrades needed “are pretty expensive,” says Watts, who now runs the Center for Sustainable Medicine, a research institute in Singapore. And, what are costs of the loss of human lives and suffering.

These are not isolated complaints from a single bad week. In June 2026, during record heat, the Doctors’ Association UK surveyed more than 1,100 healthcare workers. Ninety-four percent reported no air conditioning or only partial coverage. Eighty-three percent described their workplaces as very hot or dangerously hot.

Nearly seven in ten said the heat directly compromised patient care or safety. Indoor temperatures reached the mid-30s Celsius, with reports of 41°C, 43°C, and even 45°C in clinical areas. Staff fainted. Operations were canceled or delayed. Critical incidents were declared at multiple trusts when cooling systems failed, MRI scanners overheated, and IT systems faltered.

The same pattern is repeated across Europe. Hospitals in France, Belgium, and elsewhere have been overwhelmed. Excess deaths have mounted. Emergency services are strained. Older buildings designed for mild climates offered little defense. In parts of Belgium, half the emergency rooms lacked air conditioning. Wards became “dangerously hostile environments.”

Yet the response from energy and climate policymakers in Europe has been a mix of hand-wringing about the climate and continued fidelity to the impossible Net Zero timelines that treat reliable, affordable power and proper health care as secondary concerns. While patients and nurses roast, European governments quibble over farming rules, fertilizer restrictions, and nitrogen limits that squeeze agricultural productivity. It’s the worst of both worlds.

The European Green Deal and related energy regulations have long prioritized thoroughly inaccurate emissions accounting and “sustainable” land use over the practical needs of food production and, by extension, the energy systems that keep modern hospitals functional.

This is greenwishing in action: the belief that intermittent renewables, efficiency mandates, and carbon targets will somehow deliver both climate virtue and human comfort without hard trade-offs. Reality is so much less forgiving.

Yes, Air conditioning is energy-intensive. Hospital ventilation and cooling systems demand consistent power. So?

Older NHS and European hospital stock was never engineered for prolonged extreme heat, and capital budgets strained by Net Zero retrofit priorities have left many facilities without adequate active cooling. Guidance has often favored passive measures—open windows, fans, shading—before resorting to air conditioning, citing energy use and costs. The result is predictable: when outdoor temperatures soar, indoor conditions become totally unsafe for the very people the system exists to protect.

Contrast this with China and India. In 2025, China commissioned roughly 78 gigawatts of new coal capacity—a decade high. India added about 10 gigawatts. Together, they accounted for the overwhelming majority of new coal plants globally. Both countries and other rapidly growing parts of Asia continue to expand coal capacity in their pipelines.

Coal generation dipped slightly in 2025, yet physical capacity continues to rise. Why? Because these nations treat electricity as a foundation for economic development, air conditioning, industry, and public health infrastructure. They are not willing to risk slowing economic growth, blackouts or constrained power.

Europe and the UK, by contrast, have spent years constraining domestic fossil fuel generation, delaying nuclear projects, and loading costs onto consumers and public institutions through carbon pricing, subsidies, and regulatory hurdles. The bill for hospital cooling upgrades is described as “pretty expensive.”

Of course it is, when energy policy has driven up power prices and diverted capital toward emissions targets rather than resilience. The same governments that lecture the world on climate urgency cannot ensure that a maternity ward or an elderly care unit stays below 28°C—the NHS recommended maximum—during a heatwave.

This is not compassion. It is inverted priorities. Energy humanism starts from a different premise: reliable, abundant, affordable energy is the precondition for modern medicine, comfortable living, and human flourishing.

Without it, hospitals cannot cool patients or protect staff. Without it, air conditioning remains a luxury rather than a standard of care. Without it, “Net Zero” becomes a slogan that extracts real human costs while Asia continues to power its growth with the fuels Europe has decided are morally impure.

The UK Health Alliance on Climate Change and the Climate Change Committee have documented the vulnerability for years. Surveys and freedom-of-information requests have made the current suffering visible. Doctors and nurses have spoken plainly. Yet the policy machine continues to treat fertilizer rules and farming emissions as urgent while hospital cooling is framed as an expensive adaptation problem to be managed later.

Patients do not care about the social cost of carbon calculations when they are too dehydrated to take an IV. The latest Net Zero progress report does not reassure nurses collapsing from heat fatigue. The measure of energy policy is not the purity of the emissions ledger. It is whether the lights stay on, the air stays cool, and the most vulnerable can receive care without roasting.

Europe and the UK certainly possess the technological capacity, the capital, and the institutional knowledge to fix this. What they appear to lack is the willingness to put human needs—reliable power for hospitals first among them—ahead of greenwishing timelines. Until that changes, the heatwaves will keep revealing the same hard truth: self-imposed energy scarcity is not climate leadership.

It is energy policy failure with disastrous human consequences.