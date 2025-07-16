The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Michael van der Riet
36m

Europe has roughly double the population of the US. Since 2010 and the start of the Arab Spring it has had roughly the same number of uncontrolled immigrants as the US, or percentage-wise half as many. That should put it at an advantage.

But the factors that you list -- socialized healthcare, bountiful entitlements, high taxes, shorter work hours, excessive regulation, insufficient venture capital, punitive measures taken against highly successful businesses, high energy prices resulting from high deployment of renewables, a hostile environment for startups, and crony capitalism -- have hobbled the economies of European nations.

To which we can add the stunning self-mutilation outcomes of the Ukraine war: egging Zelensky on to avoid the peace table, cutting off Russian gas, and steep price increases in wheat and other staples.

It would take more than a chainsaw to untangle this mess.

BD
1h

Great article!

