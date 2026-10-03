Europe’s Summer Heatwave Death Toll Is a Model, Not a Body Count

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

The headline arrived on October 1 with the confidence of a coroner’s report. More than 34,600 people, Bloomberg wrote, died from the heat this summer in five Western European countries. The news wire copy moved the next day almost unchanged. The arithmetic is roughly real. The sentence in front of it is not. I have told Europe a quadrillion times not to exaggerate.

Anyway, Bloomberg did not count the dead. It added five national estimates, produced by five different methods, over five different calendars, and treated the sum as a cause of death. Spain, France, Germany, Britain and Belgium had a hot summer.

Their health agencies then did what health agencies do: they ran models. The models are not worthless. But they are also not a roll of people the heat killed.

Spain’s Instituto de Salud Carlos III reported 5,805 deaths “attributable to heat” from May 15 to September 30, the highest figure since its MoMo system began in 2015 and more than a thousand above 2022. MoMo does not read death certificates. It compares observed deaths with expected deaths and fits a temperature curve by province. The institute calls the result a statistical pattern. It is provisional and will update as late registrations come in.

France’s Santé publique France put three heat waves at 7,824 deaths, the highest toll since at least 2015, still provisional. The earlier bulletins were more careful. They counted 5,764 excess deaths from all causes between June 17 and July 2, 1,243 between July 3 and July 22, and at least 817 between July 27 and August 20. That is observed deaths minus a EuroMOMO-style baseline on days the bureaucracy has declared a heat wave.

The medical cause is not in any civil register. The French agency has said this is not yet an estimate of heat-related deaths. The consolidated summer report is still ahead.

Germany supplies most of the headline. About 9,600 of their deaths are assigned to calendar week 26, the late-June wave, when the national weekly mean temperature was 26.4 degrees Celsius and local highs exceeded 41 degrees Celsius. People 85 and older account for about 8,200 of the 16,000. People 75 to 84 account for about 3,900. In other words, 12,100 of their deaths were 75 or older.

Germany does not count certificates either. It models deaths at the observed weekly mean temperature, models them again with the temperature capped near 20 degrees, and then, magically, calls the difference heat-related. Separately, it estimated about 20,500 excess deaths in weeks 20 through 33. The two numbers are often treated as the same thing. But they are numbers in search of a headline.

Britain’s contribution, published in late July, is an interim estimate from the UK Health Security Agency: They guessed that there were 2,877 heat-associated deaths in England. To further the flawed computations, the agency compares deaths during a heat episode with the fortnight before and the fortnight after.

It said the full-summer figure would not be ready until early 2027. Belgium’s Sciensano counted 2,935 more deaths than expected across three heat waves, about 2,000 of them in June. On June 27 alone, it recorded 641 deaths, a reported excess of about 146 percent. Belgium then quietly noted that the spike’s map was only partly explained by the weather.

Add the published point estimates, and you land near Bloomberg’s 34,600. Spain’s 5,805, France’s 7,824, Germany’s 16,000, England’s partial 2,877 and Belgium’s 2,935 come to about 35,400. Different cut-off dates and ordinary rounding close the gap. That is hypothetical bookkeeping. It is not a medical measurement.

Adding a provincial temperature model, a weekly counterfactual capped at room temperature, two all-cause excess counts, and a partial English episode study is like adding a fever chart, a hospital ledger, and a coroner’s inquest, and calling the total a diagnosis.

Almost none of these people were certified as having died of heat.

Heatstroke is rare on a death certificate. What the models capture is a rise in deaths from heart disease, respiratory disease, kidney failure and old age once temperatures sit above a statistical line. Calling each of those a death “from the brutal heat” turns an association into a cause.

Carbon Brief, no friend of skepticism on this subject, quoted an Imperial College methodologist who said there is “no ground truth” in the tally.

The baseline is an artificial choice, and the choice moves to a hard number. Expected deaths depend on how many prior years are used, whether aging is adjusted, and whether recent high-mortality years are thrown out.

In particular, Europe is certainly older than it was in 2003. A larger share of the population is past 80, which is exactly where these models place the deaths. An unadjusted average will allow ordinary demographic pressure to contribute to an environmental disaster. Germany’s own interval on the heat model is nearly 3,000 deaths wide. France has already warned that the rapid estimates will be revised.

For the record, part of what a heat wave does is move deaths forward. Epidemiologists call it “harvesting“or “mortality displacement.“ Frail people who might have died in September die in June. Italian work published this year found that pattern on moderately warm days, and a weaker version of it in extreme heat.

The French heat wave of 2003 had only a modest effect on harvesting. It does mean a summer total is not a count of lives cut short by decades. The German age table makes the point without climate-change jargon. Half the modeled deaths are among people 85 and older.

The late-June spike was real, and it was not pure weather. Belgium officials said weather and environmental exposure could not fully explain the geography. France said more than half the June-wave excess fell on three days, June 25 to 27. That fits heat stress and lack of air conditioning in care homes and hospitals.

It also fits delayed care, thin weekend staffing, no AC and buildings that trap heat. Those are large failures of adaptation. They do not require a new climate attribution to be deadly. A model that stops at temperature will assign them to temperature deaths.

None of this makes the summer ordinary. In the Copernicus series, Western Europe’s June through August was the hottest on record, about 2.5 degrees Celsius above the 1991–2020 average, with 13 days of what the service calls very strong heat stress.

In late June, temperatures broke local records above 41 degrees in Germany and Austria. Older people in “poorly cooled” (aka lack of air conditioning) housing died at higher rates in those weeks. That is a public-health fact. It is a magical fact that “34,600 people died from the brutal heat.”

The missing comparison is cold weather. A Lancet Public Health study of Europe for 1991–2020 attributed about 363,800 deaths per year to cold and about 43,700 to heat, a ratio of roughly 8 to 1. Earlier multi-country work in The Lancet, led by Antonio Gasparrini, found the same pattern: most temperature-related mortality occurs on the cold side of the curve, and moderate cold significantly outweighs extreme heat.

A bad summer does not invalidate that ratio. It does not repeal the winter. If the policy question is which ambient temperature kills more Europeans, the same family of models still answers cold, by a wide margin, in the same elderly population.

The further leap, from “associated with heat” to “caused by climate change,” stacks a second model on the first. Embarrassing math, it is.

Event-attribution papers multiply the odds of a given heat episode under greenhouse forcing. They do not identify the dead. A heat wave can be made more likely by warming, yet its death toll is still set by age, housing, and whether the nursing home had working cooling. Those are large differences. The October headlines reporting 34,600 deaths led them to piece them together.

Frankly, a more accurate accounting would have tempered the language used by the European agencies and Bloomberg.

The facts remain: Spain modeled 5,805 temperature-attributable deaths. France recorded roughly 7,800 excess deaths from all causes during declared heat waves and has not yet completed the attribution. Germany’s weekly temperature model estimates 16,000 heat-related deaths, mostly over 75, with a band of several thousand either way. England has an interim 2,877 for May and June only. Belgium counted 2,935 excess deaths across three waves.

The headline screaming death total was a pile of estimates, masquerading as a coroner’s roll. Another climate crisis headline devoid of facts.