The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Lawyerlisa
Oct 3

Important. Modelling is the polluted anti science. Fda uses computer modelling now for adverse events. Not science. Science is collecting data in the real world. Models aee skewed by imputs thus are prone to conflucts of interest to drive societal outcome.

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