Ex-Advisor To French President Macron Warns Of Green Agenda Revolt, Dwarfing The Yellow Vests

by Kurt Zindulka

Apr 5, 2024

in News

A former advisor to President Emmanuel Macron has warned that if France continues down the same path with the green agenda, the country will likely face a “social revolt” far greater than the Yellow Vest movement or the recent bout of farmer protests. [emphasis, links added]

“It’s going to end very badly,” warned David Djaïz in an interview this week with the Paris-based conservative news magazine Le Point.

The left-wing public intellectual and Emmanuel Macron’s former rapporteur for the government’s National Council for Refoundation (CNR) accused the government and political elites in France of being “content to manage the decline”.

Djaïz, an ardent believer in the need for a green transition of the economy in France and Europe as a whole, argued that there is a “deficit of strategic thinking” in the halls of power, saying: “I saw from the inside how intellectually and operationally the state was exhausted.”

“This is going to end very badly. France could experience a huge public finance crisis, or a social revolt compared to which the Yellow Vests and the farmers are appetizers,” he warned.

Populist uprisings have been a defining feature of the government of Macron, a former Rothschild banker who has been branded as the “president of the rich“.

In 2018, the Yellow Vest movement — Named after the yellow safety vests French motorists are required to keep in their vehicles — threw the country into chaos as hundreds of thousands protested for months against Macron’s attempts to impose burdensome carbon taxes, which would have had a disproportionate impact on the working-class people, particularly commuters.

More recently, weeks of farmer protests shut down major highways throughout France amid a Europe-wide uprising against the Green New Deal agenda, globalist free trade schemes, and mountains of regulations and paperwork threatening the ability of farmers throughout the bloc to stay in business.

The elitist green agenda, alongside economic stagnation and mass migration, are set to be the driving factors as voters in EU nations head to the polls in June to select the next European Parliament, with populists taking up the cause of the farmers, including National Rally President Jordan Bardella in France, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and Dutch election winner Geert Wilders.

The growing public anger over the failures of the green agenda recently forced Brussels into abandoning the long-anticipated Nature Restoration plan, which looks to prevent around a fifth of the bloc’s land from being used for agriculture. The EU government has also had to backtrack on Ukrainian access to the market to appease the farmers.

For Djaïz, the approach taken by France and Europe as a whole during Macron’s tenure as one of its leading figures has alienated the public with the burdens of the green agenda being disproportionately placed on the working classesthrough stifling regulations and regressive taxation schemes.

Top image of President Macron via YouTube screencap

