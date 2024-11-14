Watts Up With That?

By Charles Rotter on November 13, 2024

Climate Change Alarmist Mad Lib Template

Opening Paragraph:

In a recent report by [Organization Name], scientists have sounded the alarm about the [Adjective] effects of climate change. According to [Authority Figure's Name/Title], if global temperatures rise by just [Small Number] degrees Celsius, we could see catastrophic impacts, including [Noun/Outcome], [Another Noun/Outcome], and even [Absurd Noun/Outcome].

Body Paragraph 1:

The report emphasizes that [Adjective] [Natural Phenomenon] are becoming more frequent and severe due to human activities, particularly the burning of [Fossil Fuel Name]. "[Adjective] weather events like [Specific Natural Disaster] are clear evidence that [Noun] is spiraling out of control," said [Authority Figure's Name], a [Prestigious Title/Profession] at [Institution Name].

Body Paragraph 2:

The consequences will be [Adjective] for vulnerable populations, particularly in [Developing Region/Geographic Area]. "[Vague Percentage]% of [Group of People] could face [Problem], while [Another Percentage]% will be affected by [Different Problem]," warns the report.

Proposed Solution Paragraph:

To prevent this [Adjective] future, [Organization Name] calls for immediate action, including [Vague Policy Recommendation], [Another Vague Recommendation], and [Virtue-Signaling Action]. "[Catchphrase or Buzzword] is no longer an option—it's a necessity," urged [Authority Figure's Name].

Closing Paragraph:

If [Action] isn’t taken within the next [Short Time Frame], experts predict we will face [Adjective] consequences by [Year]. "The science is clear," says [Authority Figure’s Name]. "We must act now to save [Abstract Concept] and ensure a [Virtue-Signaling Adjective] future for all."

Optional Sidebar:

"10 [Adjective] Ways You Can Save the Planet: