EXPLANATION OF MY 5 DAY SILENCE: Below, see my pleas for help of Substack, which took them 5 Days.

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

“Substack made data entry mistake on my account. I now can’t access my original account with its 1600 subscribers and 500 reads a day. Plus, I have 80 or so subscriptions ($400) for fellow energy humanist writers that I can’t access. Please help me. To combine both of accounts, one of which I had to create to access my only account, into stephenheins@substack.com.

LinkedIn is denying me access on my account. I now can’t access my original account with its 30,000 connections and 500 reads a day. Please help me. I can’t remember my password and your files have an old phone number 920-918-8098 of mine instead of 920-917-8644.

Plus, I have 80 or so subscriptions ($400) for fellow energy humanist writers that I can’t access. Please help me. To combine both of accounts, one of which I had to create to access my only account, into stephenheins@substack.com.”

P.S. I am not good at silence these days.