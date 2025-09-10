Exposing Mark Z. Jacobson: The Renewable Crusader Whose Plans Don’t Add Up

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Let’s talk about Mark Z. Jacobson, the Stanford professor who’s built a cult following by preaching that wind, solar, and water can power the entire planet—no nuclear, no fossil fuels, no nothing else. Sounds like a dream, but I’m not buying it until renewables can stand on their own two feet without government handouts and match the profitability of other energy sources.

Let’s dig into Jacobson’s track record, his questionable antics, and why his anti-nuclear obsession is more hot air than hard math. I’m pulling this straight from the data, and I’m not here to coddle anyone.

Jacobson’s been at Stanford forever, heading up the Atmosphere/Energy Program and churning papers claiming we can hit 100% renewables by 2030 or 2050, depending on the day. His 2009 Scientific American piece laid out a global plan for wind, water, and solar (WWS), and he’s been doubling down ever since, co-founding The Solutions Project and pushing his 2023 book, No Miracles Needed.

He’s got politicians and celebs eating out of his hand, hyping policies in places like California and New York. But here’s the rub: his whole shtick hinges on renewables being cheap and reliable enough to ditch everything else. Spoiler alert—they’re not there yet, and I’m not holding my breath until they can compete without subsidies propping them up like a house of cards.

Let’s start with his most embarrassing moment: the 2017 defamation lawsuit that made him look like he’d rather sue than debate. In 2015, Jacobson published a paper in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences claiming the U.S. could go 100% renewable by 2050 with existing tech.

Sounds bold, but 21 scientists, led by Christopher Clack, tore it apart in 2017, pointing out glaring flaws—overblown hydropower estimates, shaky grid stability assumptions, and more. Jacobson didn’t take it well. Instead of hashing it out like a scientist, he slapped Clack and the National Academy with a $10 million defamation lawsuit, crying foul over their critique.

The LA Times called it a “ridiculous” move, and by early 2018, Jacobson had dropped the suit, claiming he wanted to focus on research but looked more like he’d bitten off than he could chew. This wasn’t about defending science—it was about silencing critics, and it left a stain on his rep.

Then there’s his vendetta against nuclear power, where he loses me. Jacobson’s been railing against nukes for years, from a 2010 TED debate with Stewart Brand to his latest 2025 op-ed, “Nuclear power is failing, and AI can’t rescue it.” He calls nuclear slow (10-23 years to build), expensive (2-6 times costlier than wind), and risky—think meltdowns, waste, and proliferation.

He even claims nukes worsen global warming through waste heat and “opportunity costs” (delays that keep fossil fuels burning longer). [30] His X account (@mzjacobson) is a renewable cheerleading squad, crowing about China’s 244 GW of wind and solar added in five months while dunking on nuclear’s sluggish pace.

But here’s the kicker: renewables like wind and solar still lean heavily on subsidies—$7 trillion globally from 2010 to 2019, per the IEA—and they’re nowhere near as profitable or reliable as nuclear or gas without those crutches. Jacobson’s quick to call nuclear a subsidy hog, but his precious renewables are guzzling just as much, if not more, and they can’t deliver 24/7 power without massive storage or backup systems he conveniently glosses over.

For good reason, the guy’s got critics crawling out of the woodwork. On Reddit and X, folks have accused him of everything from sloppy math to straight-up bias, pointing out his models clash with IPCC cost estimates and ignore real-world grid issues like intermittency.

He’s been called out for cherry-picking data to make renewables look like a silver bullet while dismissing nuclear’s proven track record—France gets over 70% of its electricity from nuclear, with some of the lowest per-capita emissions in the developed world. Jacobson’s response? Block detractors on X and label their arguments “propaganda” or “nonsense.” Real classy, Mark.

I’m not saying renewables are useless—wind and solar have a place—but Jacobson’s vision of a 100% WWS world is a pipe dream until they can compete without being spoon-fed subsidies and deliver the same reliable, profitable energy as nuclear or even natural gas. His lawsuit fiasco, nuclear hate-fest, and dodgy modeling don’t inspire confidence.

He’s less a scientist and more a cheerleader with a PhD, pushing an agenda that falls apart under scrutiny. Until renewables can stand toe-to-toe with other sources on cost and reliability, I’m not drinking the Jacobson Kool-Aid.