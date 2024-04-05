Extinction Rebellion Interrupts Easter Mass Because Nothing is Beneath Them
More bad behavior from the inhumane.
Extinction Rebellion Interrupts Easter Mass Because Nothing is Beneath Them
Here is a link to the thugs’ press release.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 31, 2024
+1 (347) 625 9376
xrnyc_press@unitedrebellion.com
ACTIVISTS DISRUPT EASTER VIGIL MASS TO DEMAND FAITH LEADERS SPEAK OUT
Manhattan, New York – Please see our recent tweets of the protest at the Easter Vigil Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday, March 30 evening. We own these photos and videos. You have permission to use them with attribution to XR NYC Palestine Solidarity.
Quotes
“If these should keep silent, the stones would immediately cry out.” (Luke 19:40). The stones know that silence equals death. We know that to be nearly silent is to be nearly dead. We know that just as slow winning is another way of losing, speaking the truth so quietly that it is not noticed is another way of lying. We are here to tell the truth about ecocide and genocide as loudly as this moment warrants,” said John Mark Rozendaal, an XR NYC Palestine Solidarity activist at the church.
“The United Nations Security Council calling for a ceasefire is a good start, but churches making ceasefire statements is also a part of the solution. It will make a difference,” said Matthew M., an XR NYC Palestine Solidarity member.
“War, occupation, and industrial pollution are poisoning the soil, air, and water in Gaza and all over the planet, destroying the earth’s capacity to sustain life. This destruction is called ‘Ecocide,” said Gregory Schwedock, an XR NYC Palestine Solidarity activist at the church.
https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1JkbPKWElrIWOx-sYJs2148M5wiIa-PfQ6YBkFirQigE/mobilebasic?pli=1
They go on a bit in the release about press release about Palestinian Solidarity, because it’s all about the climate.
Embarrassing to humanity.
What in the world…! Are they for Palestine? Are they suggesting climate change is worse for Palestine? Or are they climate activists that are piggy backing on Palestine?