“If these should keep silent, the stones would immediately cry out.” (Luke 19:40). The stones know that silence equals death. We know that to be nearly silent is to be nearly dead. We know that just as slow winning is another way of losing, speaking the truth so quietly that it is not noticed is another way of lying. We are here to tell the truth about ecocide and genocide as loudly as this moment warrants,” said John Mark Rozendaal, an XR NYC Palestine Solidarity activist at the church.