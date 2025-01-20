Home

2025

January

18

ExxonMobil Is Done Playing Nice—And Rob Bonta Should Be Worried

CLIMATE LAWSUITS

1 hour ago

Charles Rotter

7 Comments

It looks like ExxonMobil has finally had enough of California’s environmentalist clown show. In a move that can only be described as epic,

Exxon has filed a defamation lawsuit against California Attorney General Rob Bonta and his merry band of activist accomplices, including the Sierra Club and other virtue-signaling outfits. Their crime? Allegedly smearing Exxon’s reputation with claims that are as baseless as they are self-serving​​.

Let’s set the stage. Bonta, ever the aspiring political showman, has spent years targeting Exxon and other oil companies. In 2022, he subpoenaed Exxon as part of his crusade against the so-called “global plastics crisis.” By 2024, he upped the ante, accusing the company of running a “decades-long campaign of deception” about plastics recycling. According to Bonta, ExxonMobil has been lying to the public, pushing the “myth” of recycling while raking in billions and polluting the planet. Oh, the horror​​.

But here’s the kicker: ExxonMobil isn’t rolling over. This isn’t some slapped-together PR campaign or a weak press release meant to placate the mob. No, Exxon took the gloves off and went straight to federal court in Beaumont, Texas. Why Texas? Because they know better than to trust California courts, which are about as friendly to oil companies as PETA is to a steakhouse. The lawsuit calls out Bonta and his pals for what they really are: political opportunists running a “deliberate smear campaign” under the guise of environmentalism​​.

Calling Out the Greenwashed Hypocrisy

ExxonMobil’s lawsuit points out the irony of Bonta’s accusations, labeling his campaign as “reverse greenwashing.” While these so-called environmentalists strut around proclaiming their moral superiority, they’re actually undermining legitimate recycling efforts and stifling innovation. And for what? Political points and donations. The lawsuit even suggests that Bonta’s antics are less about protecting the planet and more about padding his résumé for his inevitable run at higher office​.

And let’s not forget the hypocrisy of California’s own policies. The state collects recycling fees on every plastic bottle you buy, yet much of that plastic ends up in overseas dumps, contributing to the same pollution crisis they claim to be combating. If anyone is perpetuating a scam here, it’s California​.

Enough of the Mishegoss

You can tell that Attorney General Bonta had been caught off guard by this,” explained environmental lawyer Leonard Grissom to the Globe on Monday. “Usually, with a defamation suit like this, they are quick to a response. But not here. “And it’s odd. Exxon, as well as other big oil companies, have been going after environmentalists more and more. And Exxon’s reaction to the suit in September showed that they had just about enough of all this mishegoss. They assumed too much here, and this suit shows it. Bonta and those environmental groups are going to respond soon. And when they do, we are going to see exactly just what kind of legal battle we are in for. Oil companies usually don’t respond like this.



https://californiaglobe.com/fl/exxonmobil-sues-ag-rob-bonta-environmental-groups-over-defamation/

ExxonMobil’s legal move isn’t just a defense—it’s a declaration. For years, Bonta and his ilk have been using oil companies as scapegoats for every environmental issue under the sun. Now, Exxon is saying, “Not today, Rob. Not today.” This lawsuit could very well expose the shaky foundation of Bonta’s entire crusade​​.

The company is demanding damages and a full retraction of the defamatory statements. In other words, they’re not just playing to win—they’re playing to embarrass. And while Bonta’s office has yet to respond, it’s safe to say the pressure is on. After all, defamation cases require evidence, not just political bluster​.

Exxon_v_Bonta_et_alDownload

The Bigger Picture

This isn’t just about ExxonMobil. It’s about pushing back against the broader climate hysteria and the politicians who exploit it for power. The environmental movement, for all its high-minded rhetoric, has become a religion—a dogma enforced by fearmongering and pseudo-science. And ExxonMobil’s lawsuit might just be the first step in holding these zealots accountable.

It’s about time someone stood up to these eco-bullies. Bonta and his allies are quick to vilify corporations while conveniently ignoring the real-world benefits these companies provide—like, say, affordable energy and materials that make modern life possible. Sure, plastics have issues. But if Bonta were serious about solutions, he’d be working with companies like Exxon, not slandering them in a transparent bid for votes.

Conclusion

So here we are: ExxonMobil versus the State of California and its self-righteous minions. It’s a classic David-and-Goliath tale, except this time, David is packing billions in resources and a top-notch legal team. Rob Bonta, on the other hand, might want to rethink his career strategy. Because when the dust settles, this lawsuit could leave his political ambitions in the same state as California’s high-speed rail project: derailed and going nowhere fast.

ExxonMobil’s lawsuit isn’t just justified—it’s a long-overdue reckoning. Let’s see how Rob Bonta and his greenwashed army fare when they’re forced to play by the rules of actual evidence and accountability. My guess? Not well.