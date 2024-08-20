Fact Check: Biden Claims Credit For 500,000 EV Charging Stations—Only 8 Were Built

by Joel B. Pollak

Aug 20, 2024

CLAIM: “Creating hundreds of thousands of jobs in clean energy for American workers, including the IBEW [International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers] installing 500,000—500,000—charging stations all across America.”

VERDICT: MOSTLY FALSE. They built eight, as of May.

As part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden claimed credit Monday night for building 500,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

As of May 2024, two-and-a-half years after the bill was passed, only eight of the charging stations had been built.

As Breitbart News recently noted:

[Vice President Kamala] Harris has a track record against which to measure her promise [of 3 million additional houses in four years], and it is the failure of the Biden-Harris administration to build the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations that it promised to build under the infrastructure bill of 2021. at a cost of $7.5 billion. The goal was 500,000; two-and-a-half years later, as of May 2024, only eight EV stations had been built.

In May, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was asked by CBS News’s Face the Nation to explain why only eight of the promised EV stations had been built:

Buttigieg promised that the remainder would be built by 2030.

That could theoretically happen, though it is doubtful. [Trump has promised he would roll back EV mandates on day one using executive action. –CCD Ed.]

Regardless, Biden cannot claim credit for 500,000 EV charging stations. It is a promise his successor, whether Harris or former President Donald Trump, must fulfill.

Read more at Breitbart