FACT SHEET: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Advances Cleaner Industrial Sector to Boost American Manufacturing and Cut Emissions

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced new actions to grow American competitiveness, expand manufacturing jobs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the industrial sector, which includes production of steel, aluminum, chemicals, and concrete, and currently contributes nearly one-quarter of U.S. emissions. These actions will boost the already historic comeback for American factories, with over 800,000 manufacturing jobs created since President Biden took office. Further strengthening our industrial base will revitalize local economies, lower costs for consumers, provide more pathways to the middle class through good-paying union jobs, and boost American competitiveness in global markets.

The industrial sector is critical to ensuring that America leads in building a clean energy economy and tackling the climate crisis. We can harness cleaner steel, aluminum, and concrete to build electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar farms, and sustainable transportation infrastructure with an even smaller environmental footprint. Now we have tools to make those cleaner materials, and as we electrify our economy, an increasingly cleaner grid will help slash emissions from the industrial sector. Today’s actions underscore the Administration’s comprehensive approach to building a clean industrial sector, from spurring investments to lower emissions in the supply of materials, to new procurement commitments that send demand signals in the marketplace for clean products.



$6 Billion to Reduce Industrial Emissions and Create Healthier Communities

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy is announcing the largest investment in industrial decarbonization in American history: approximately $6 billion in funding to accelerate decarbonization projects and provide American industry a once-in-a-generation “first mover” advantage in the emerging global clean energy economy. Funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, DOE’s Industrial Demonstrations Program will focus on energy intensive industries where decarbonization technologies have the greatest impact, such as iron and steel, aluminum, cement and concrete, chemicals, and pulp and paper. Widespread demonstration and deployment of decarbonization projects within these industries is key to achieving the President’s goal of a net-zero carbon economy by 2050 and will help strengthen and secure America’s global leadership in manufacturing for decades to come.



Driving Demand for Clean Industrial Products

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is launching the Federal-State Buy Clean Partnership with commitments from 12 leading states: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington. These states have committed to prioritize efforts that support the procurement of lower-carbon infrastructure materials in state-funded projects, and to collaborate with the federal government and one another to send a harmonized demand signal to the marketplace. Alongside this announcement, the U.S. Climate Alliance announced the availability of policy, technical, and analytical assistance to help participating members advance their state-level Buy Clean efforts.



The Federal Government is the largest direct purchaser in the world and a major infrastructure funder. Last year, the Biden-Harris Administration launched the Federal Buy Clean Initiative to leverage the $630 billion of annual purchasing power by the Federal Government to prioritize the use of American-made, low-carbon construction materials in Federal projects. In addition, through the First Movers Coalition, the Department of State and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate have secured nearly 100 private sector commitments, representing $12 billion, to commit to purchase innovative zero-carbon materials. Buy Clean is advancing America’s industrial capacity to supply the goods and materials of the future while growing good-paying jobs for American workers.



Convening Public and Private Sector Leaders at The White House

On Friday, March 3rd, the White House and Department of Energy convened Administration leaders, industrial executives, and national labor leaders at the White House for a roundtable discussion on how to grow American competitiveness, expand manufacturing jobs, and decarbonize the industrial sector. The executives in the meeting represented over 125,000 jobs and nearly 30% of emissions in the industrial sector. Participants discussed how the President’s historic legislative accomplishments including the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have transformed the landscape for industrial decarbonization, catalyzing accelerated private sector efforts to strengthen American industry and drive economic development in our communities.

Building on Progress



The Federal Buy Clean Initiative is a part of President Biden’s economic plan—including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act, and CHIPS and Science Act—which has driven more than $300 billion in private sector investments into the industries of the future, including clean energy, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and advanced batteries. As these industries scale up, it is critical to source clean materials across supply chains. Today’s announcements build on progress made over the first two years of his Administration to reduce emissions from both the demand and supply side of the industrial sector: