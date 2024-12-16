Farm Groups Fear Losing Climate Subsidies, Not Climate Change Itself

The Heartland Institute has worked since its inception to reform the nation’s agriculture laws and regulations, freeing farmers from onerous, unnecessary regulations and higher costs imposed by federal and state governments. Simultaneously, Heartland has supported efforts to wean farmers from the welfare created by farm subsidies in the form of subsidized crop insurance, payments for low prices for choosing the wrong crop in a particular year, payments for leaving ground fallow, and subsidies to create biofuels, among myriad other support payments for farmers.

The evidence is that most of this support doesn’t even go to the small family farmers that ag-state legislators talk about every time the farm bills are up for renewal. The vast majority of federal farm money goes to politically connected, wealthy, corporate farms.

Allies at The Heritage Foundation have been working to reform agricultural policies for decades, most recently outlining comprehensive reform in the “Department of Agriculture” chapter of its Project 2025 Mandate for Leadership document. I largely support the analysis and recommendations contained therein.

As part of its “all of government” approach to fighting climate change, the Biden administration instigated a whole new slew of farm subsidies, some of which undercut efforts to increase production and secure the food supply. The re-election of Donald Trump as president has climate alarmists and the farmers and farm groups running scared. After all, Trump has regularly referred to climate change as a hoax and vowed to cut unnecessary government spending and unjustified power, so it is fair to believe the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (DOA) climate programs are in the crosshairs for swift elimination.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, which reposted an article by Inside Climate News, certainly seems to think so. The article falsely claims American farmers have suffered from climate change for eight years and, as a result, have become less skeptical that the world is in the midst of a climate crisis. Some farmers and farm lobbying groups may be displaying less skepticism toward claims that climate change is making it harder to farm, but if so, that’s not because the climate change has made it harder to plant, tend, produce, harvest, or put food on the nation’s grocery store shelves and peoples’ dinner tables, or that weather disasters are increasing amid climate change. If farmers and the lobbying organizations appear less skeptical about dangerous climate change than they have been in the past, it is likely due to the huge federal subsidies that have flowed to farms from the federal government in its futile effort to control the weather.

In the article, titled “US farms are being battered by climate change. Trump wants to put a climate denier in charge of the USDA,” Georgina Gustin of Inside Climate News warns that President-elect Trump’s nominee to head the DOA, climate skeptic Brooke Rollins, may reduce federal largesse for agricultural climate programs—money that farmers have come to enjoy and expect.

Rollins has both a law degree and a degree in agricultural development, and she served as director of the Domestic Policy Council during Trump’s first term, so she is well qualified to run the DOA. Rollins knows both the challenges facing farmers and the ins and outs of the regulations and laws governing agriculture policy.

Rather than being an unknown as Inside Climate News implies, Rollins’ views on climate change and climate policy are well known. She has spoken at The Heartland Institute’s America First Energy Conference and is on record as supporting withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and ending the Obama administration’s disastrous Clean Power Plan.

In fact, as Rollins is well aware, data and research presented at both Climate Realismand Climate at a Glance clearly demonstrate weather hasn’t become more extreme, so farmers haven’t faced worsening growing and harvesting conditions over the past eight years, or the past 30 for that matter, contrary to false media reports.

During the past 30-year period over which climate change is measured, from 1993 to 2022 (the last year with available data), the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports America’s dairy farmers have seen their production increase by more than 50 percent, with the most recent record production occurring in 2022 (see figure below).

Over the same period, cattle ranchers have seen a 23 percent increase in production, setting new records for production each year since 2018 (see figure below).

The FAO also reports U.S. crop production has done well over the past 30 years. Cereals, fruits, roots and tubers, and vegetables have all experienced production exceeding almost every year’s output prior to Trump’s first presidential term, refuting the impression of farmers struggling over the past eight years given in Inside Climate News’ story.

Changing weather patterns or lost production are not what is worrying farmers; it’s Rollins’ support for Trump’s goal of cutting government waste, particularly costly, nonsensical, and futile climate spending, that has Inside Climate News and farm lobbyists in a tizzy. Under the Biden/Harris administration, harvesting climate subsidies became a lucrative sideline for many farmers, as Inside Climate News acknowledges:

In the eight years since the last Trump administration began, American farms have been repeatedly battered by extreme weather, requiring the USDA to direct tens of billions of dollars in disaster relief and crop insurance payouts to the country’s farmers. “Many more farmers have had their eyes opened to the threat of climate change,” Karen Perry Stillerman, deputy director of the food and environment program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told Inside Climate News. “Many more farmers have benefited from these giant investments in farming and conservation, and have gotten some incentives and support to shift their practices. That may be harder than people think to wind back.” Also during those years, the most powerful agricultural lobby group, the American Farm Bureau Federation, shifted its position on climate change, influencing conversations in farm country. The group had long denied the scientific consensus that human activity is driving greenhouse gas emissions, but has since softened its denial as funding for climate-focused programs has flowed to farmers and as carbon markets, based on carbon storing-farming practices, have promised the potential of revenue to its members [emphasis in original].

Inside Climate News calculated farmers have received roughly $23 billion in federal climate change support across multiple farm programs under Biden and Harris. This massive federal funding provides a powerful incentive for farm groups and the organizations that lobby on their behalf to eschew climate skepticism and embrace alarm and all the money that has come from jumping on the “climate change causes everything bad” bandwagon.

In the end, the weather is not getting worse, and agricultural production is doing fine. Farming has always been a precarious profession, beset by the seasonal and annual vagaries of weather. There is no evidence climate change is making farming harder than it has always been. The climate gravy train is coming to an end as the incoming Trump administration has promised to cut government waste. Based on the evidence, climate subsidies for farmers are unjustified and a good starting point for cuts.

Source: Climate Realism; Climate Depot; Bulletin of Atomic Scientists; The Heritage Foundation