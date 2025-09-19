FCC as Arbiter of Free Speech

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

As a veteran of the broadband wars from the turn of the millennium, I look back on those days with pride and frustration. In 1999-2001, I was pounding the pavement as an open access advocate, pushing for policies that would force the cable and phone giants to open their networks to competitors. The idea was simple: real competition would drive down prices, spur innovation, and give consumers more choices without the government micromanaging every bit and byte.

I supported Michael Powell’s approach when he took the FCC helm in 2001. His light-handed regulation—classifying broadband as an “information service” under Title I instead of saddling it with the heavy Title II common-carrier rules from the old phone era—seemed like the right balance. It avoided turning the internet into a bureaucratic quagmire while leaving room for targeted interventions to promote access. Powell’s philosophy was “not harm” to emerging tech, and it resonated with me as a way to foster a truly open marketplace without inviting government overreach.

Fast-forward to the last decade (2015-2025), and it’s been a rollercoaster of FCC flip-flops that, from my vantage, highlight how regulation can swing from enabling free expression to enabling censorship—direct or indirect. The internet has evolved into the primary medium for speech, far beyond the broadcast airwaves that the FCC was initially designed to police. Yet the agency has repeatedly waded into content control, often under the guise of “public interest” or neutrality, echoing the overreach I feared in the Powell era. Let me break it down chronologically, drawing on what we’ve seen.

In 2015, under Chairman Tom Wheeler (an Obama appointee), the FCC reclassified broadband as a Title II telecommunications service and imposed strong net neutrality rules. This banned ISPs from blocking, throttling, or prioritizing content, which on the surface sounded like a win for open access principles—preventing cable monopolies from playing gatekeeper.

However,as someone who backed Powell’s lighter touch, I saw red flags: Title II opened the door to broader government oversight of the internet, potentially letting the FCC dictate what counts as “reasonable” network management. Indirect censorship loomed if regulators started favoring certain viewpoints under the “public interest” banner, much like the old Fairness Doctrine (repealed in 1987) forced broadcasters to balance opinions, chilling speech. Critics on the right argued it was government censorship by another name, empowering bureaucrats to police online discourse.

By 2017, with Ajit Pai (a Trump pick) at the helm, the FCC repealed those rules in the “Restoring Internet Freedom” order, shifting broadband back to Title I. This was more in line with Powell’s deregulatory ethos—light-handed, letting market forces handle access without heavy FCC involvement. But it came with risks: ISPs could theoretically throttle dissenting voices without net neutrality or favor their own content affiliates, creating indirect corporate censorship. We saw echoes of this in pre-2015 cases, like Comcast blocking BitTorrent in 2007, which Powell’s FCC had slapped down without needing Title II.

The repeal held until 2024, when states like California stepped in with their net neutrality laws, showing how deregulation can decentralize power and fragment the open internet I fought for.

The Biden years brought a swing back: In 2023-2024, Chair Jessica Rosenworcel pushed to reinstate Title II net neutrality, voting it through in April 2024 amid claims it would protect against ISP censorship. From my 2000s perspective, this felt like a betrayal of light-handed principles—reverting to utility-style regulation that could stifle innovation, just as Powell warned.

Sure, it aimed to block ISP favoritism, but it also expanded FCC authority over digital infrastructure, raising fears of indirect government meddling in content. Then, in January 2025, the Sixth Circuit Court struck it down, ruling the FCC overstepped without Chevron deference (overturned in 2024’s Loper Bright case), affirming broadband as a Title I service. This left us in a deregulated limbo, where private ISPs hold more sway—potentially censoring through business decisions—without strong federal checks.

However, the real escalation in censorship, direct and indirect, came in 2025 under new Chair Brendan Carr (another Trump appointee). The FCC has morphed into what some call the “Federal Censorship Commission,” wielding its broadcast licensing powers—rooted in that vague “public interest” standard from the 1934 Communications Act—to pressure media outlets over content.

Carr launched investigations into CBS for editing a Kamala Harris interview on “60 Minutes,” NPR and PBS for underwriting practices, and even hinted at fines or license revocations for broadcasters airing Jimmy Kimmel’s show after his controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk. This led to ABC pulling Kimmel indefinitely in September 2025, with affiliates citing FCC threats. It’s direct censorship via regulatory intimidation: stations must “serve local communities’ values,” but that’s code for aligning with the administration’s views. Carr also probed AI-generated content transparency in political ads, which could indirectly censor emerging tech speech.

This isn’t new—Democrats have done it too. Under Obama and Biden, the FCC fined broadcasters for indecency (e.g., Howard Stern’s millions in the 2000s, lingering into the 2010s) and pushed probes into conservative outlets like Sinclair and Fox over election coverage. The Global Engagement Center, praised by the FTC in 2022, funded tools like the Global Disinformation Index to target conservative media through ad boycotts. Both sides weaponize the FCC, but from my Powell-era lens, it’s proof that heavier regulation invites abuse. Light-handed approaches minimize government as a censor, but deregulation risks corporate control. At

Looking back, the last decade shows the FCC straying far from its roots in spectrum management into content policing, eroding the open internet I advocated for. We’ve seen indirect censorship via ISP power plays and direct via license threats, all while innovation stalls under regulatory whiplash. If Powell were around, he’d say: Regulate lightly, compete fiercely, and let speech flow freely and self-corrected—without the FCC playing referee on truth.