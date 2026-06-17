FDR: The Historical Lessons of Supreme Court Packing for the Progressive Wing of Today’s Democratic Party

Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The recent push within a progressive wing of the Democratic Party to expand the Supreme Court, often termed “packing” the Court, is not a new idea. This recent call, which gained some traction during the 2020 election and continues as a debate, stems from frustrations with the Court’s current conservative majority and concerns about whether it reflects the popular will on key issues such as reproductive rights, economic policy, and environmental regulation. Advocates argue that adding justices could rebalance the Court and better safeguard progressive legislation.

This debate inevitably recalls one of the most significant constitutional and political battles of the 20th century: President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s (FDR) 1937 Judicial Procedures Reform Bill, often referred to as his “Court-packing plan.” Examining FDR’s efforts offers a powerful lens for understanding the potential political consequences of seeking to reshape the highest court in the land.

The visual provided shows a modern community gathering near Lake Michigan, holding signs about “exploring court expansion ideas” and “learning from the 1937 debates.” This captures the current moment—local citizens engaging with a complex national debate that bridges the present with a pivotal moment in history. The presence of vintage elements, such as 1930s-style cars, alongside contemporary figures effectively visualizes this dialogue across time.

FDR’s Motivation and the Crisis of the New Deal

In 1937, FDR had just been resoundingly re-elected to a second term, winning an overwhelming majority in Congress. However, his ambitious New Deal programs, designed to combat the Great Depression, were repeatedly struck down by a conservative “Four Horsemen” majority on the Supreme Court. The Agricultural Adjustment Act (AAA) and the National Industrial Recovery Act (NIRA), centerpieces of his economic recovery plan, had been declared unconstitutional.

FDR viewed the Court as an antiquated institution, stubbornly blocking the democratic will. His solution was bold and, for many, alarming. He proposed legislation that would allow the president to appoint one new justice for every current justice who reached age 70 and declined to retire, up to a maximum of 6 additional justices. This would have expanded the Court from nine to 15 members.

The Backlash and Failed Legislation

FDR justified the plan primarily on grounds of efficiency, suggesting that the older justices were “unable to keep up” with the case load. This claim resonated poorly with the public and legal community alike. The backlash was swift, fierce, and bipartisan.

Public Opposition: Many Americans, including supporters of the New Deal, viewed the proposal as an overreach of executive power and a dangerous attack on the judiciary’s independence.

The phrase “Court-packing” itself became a derogatory term used to characterize the plan as manipulative and dictatorial. Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes took the unusual step of publicly refuting FDR’s efficiency argument, stating that the Court was perfectly up to its work.

Congressional Resistance: The legislative fight was bruising. Many within FDR’s own Democratic Party were uneasy. Southern Democrats, concerned that a packed court might intervene on racial issues, joined Republicans in fierce opposition. Key liberal allies, including Justice Louis Brandeis, privately opposed the measure. In July 1937, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted against the bill, and it was ultimately recommitted, essentially killing the legislative effort.

The Visual as Dialogue: Connecting 1937 and Today

The visual directly reflects this historic tension and its modern resonance. While contemporary advocates hold signs encouraging an “exploring” dialogue, the historical baggage symbolized by the ‘1937 debates’ serves as a clear warning sign. The community dialogue sign emphasizes that these questions about the democratic process—the very questions FDR sought to resolve by force of political will—are ongoing, complex, and require widespread understanding rather than executive fiat.

The Political Costs to FDR

FDR’s failure was significant, and the political costs were high, fundamentally altering the trajectory of his presidency.

Loss of Political Capital: Although FDR still commanded a large legislative majority, the unified front that passed the initial New Deal legislation was fractured. He lost the aura of invincibility. Without FDR’s global leadership from 1938-40 and his growing friendship with Winston Churchill, he likely would have been defeated in the 1940 Presidential

Empowering the Conservative Coalition: The fight against the Court-packing plan energized a burgeoning conservative coalition of Republicans and conservative Democrats in Congress. This coalition became far more effective at blocking or watering down FDR’s domestic agenda for the remainder of his term.

Weakened Executive Power Reputation: The debacle damaged FDR’s reputation as a masterful political operator. It demonstrated that even an enormously popular president could not simply overwhelm the American system’s institutional checks and balances without considerable backlash.

The “Switch in Time That Saved Nine”

While FDR lost the legislative battle, he is often credited with winning the broader war. During the debate, the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence shifted significantly. Justice Owen Roberts, who had often voted with the conservative faction, began supporting key New Deal legislation, including the Wagner Act and the Social Security Act. This shift was famously dubbed “the switch in time that saved nine.” It effectively nullified the need for expansion by proving the existing Court was capable of adapting.

Conclusion: Lessons for the Modern Debate

Different political realities drive the current calls for Supreme Court expansion than they did in 1937. Yet, the core philosophical question remains: Is the Supreme Court an undemocratic obstacle to the popular will, and what are the legitimate methods for ensuring it remains responsible within the American system of governance?

The modern movement must grapple with FDR’s experience. He failed, not because his goals were unpopular, but because his methods were seen as an existential threat to the principle of judicial independence. FDR’s failed effort stands as a profound warning that altering the Court’s institutional makeup is fraught with political peril and can ignite a defense of democratic norms that will ultimately consume that agenda and it’s advocates.