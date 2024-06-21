Federal agencies update plans for adapting to climate impacts

BY RACHEL FRAZIN - 06/20/24 8:00 AM ET



Associated Press/Robert F. Bukaty

The cool waters of the Atlantic Ocean attract a crowd to Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The heat wave that has been hitting much of the United States is now moving into the Northeast.

As much of the nation faces sweltering heat, government agencies are updating their climate adaptation plans.

The agencies releasing plans include the military, which has installations around the nation, as well as a number of civilian agencies.

Broadly, these updated plans seek to expand the agencies’ focus on climate risks to their facilities and supply chains and the risks to federal employees, according to a White House fact sheet, which was first shared with The Hill.

Brenda Mallory, the chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, said in a written statement that the updated strategies amounted to the government “leading by example to build a more resilient future for all.”

Climate change has led to more frequent and more intense extreme weather, including floods, drought and heat waves. As the planet continues to warm, these extremes are expected to worsen.

As part of its plan, the General Services Administration, which manages federal buildings and other government resources, is adding local flood risk information into its planning process.

Similarly, the Department of Housing and Urban Development is adding consideration of climate change in its funding opportunities to promote climate resilience, energy efficiency and renewable energy.

The Energy Department is updating its communication systems to notify employees about workplace climate hazards and, in some cases, updating air filtration standards to account for wildfire smoke.