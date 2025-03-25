Finally, some justice for Energy Transfer. After putting up with frivolous lawsuits and false accusations of environmental and human rights abuses around its DAPL project for the past nine years, the company has had its day in court, winning what will hopefully prove to be a bankruptcy-inducing $660 million RICO judgment against Greenpeace.

And no, Greenpeace’s unrelenting opposition to DAPL has nothing to do with indigenous rights and standing with the Standing Rock Sioux. The Native American tribe was exploited by the environmental group and mainly used for moral cover to hide the anti-fossil fuel agenda behind Greenpeace’s efforts to shut down the pipeline.

ET’s Kelcy Warren has now shown the way for other energy CEOs when it comes to defending their companies and the oil and gas industry. Over the past 25 years, conceding the point on climate change has gotten energy executives nowhere and only invited more legal and regulatory persecution. It’s time for the pinata to go on offense.

To cap off the moment, President Trump needs to direct the Army Corps to finalize its long-delayed, court-ordered environmental impact statement for DAPL and reaffirm the previous 2016 easement for the pipeline’s Missouri River crossing. Interesting bit of trivia: the Obama appointed Judge Boasberg who ordered the full-blown environmental review for DAPL back in 2020 (because it was "controversial") is the same liberal judge now ordering the Trump administration to return deported criminal illegal aliens in mid-flight.

