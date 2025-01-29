Fire Survivors, Insurers Could Sue Big Oil for Climate Disasters Under California Bill

Danielle Venton

Jan 27

Save Article









Altadena resident Herb Wilson, 67, walks with his dog, Rosie, to survey the home he shares with his wife, Loyda, after it was destroyed in the Eaton Fire northeast of Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. The couple was on vacation in Hawaii when the fire broke out, so they could not retrieve any belongings. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

As climate disasters grow more frequent and costlier, a bill introduced Monday by two California state senators in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles fires seeks to make the industry driving climate change start to pay for it. Senate Bill 222, by Sens. Scott Wiener (D–San Francisco) and Sasha Renée Pérez (D–Pasadena), would allow people who’ve suffered losses in climate disasters to seek damages in court from fossil fuel companies that have done business in California and accuses them of suppressing climate science for decades. It would also allow insurance companies to seek damages from oil and gas companies. The aim, Wiener said, is to allow insurers to recoup losses from climate disasters without having to rely solely on raising rates. “So that those increased costs that insurance companies are facing aren’t only passed along to policyholders,” Wiener said, “but that the fossil fuel companies are also helping.”

Sponsored

Consumers and governments generally bear the expense of climate disasters. Fossil fuel giants such as ExxonMobil, meanwhile, have been accused of casting doubt on the effects of human-caused climate change despite having internal research that showed otherwise. “This is an industry that has known that its product was fueling climate change and was going to lead to these disasters,” Wiener said at a Monday press conference. “They sat on that science, they suppressed it. And then the fossil fuel industry for decades has played a huge role in incapacitating government policymakers from taking the steps that need to be taken to transition away from fossil fuels and towards a clean energy economy.”

State Sen. Scott Wiener speaks at a press event in front of the SFUSD offices in San Francisco on Oct. 21, 2024. (Martin do Nascimento/KQED)

The third aspect of the bill is that it opens the possibility that the California FAIR plan, the state’s insurer of last resort, could also sue for damages. The bill calls for an evaluation of whether it makes financial sense for the FAIR plan to do so. If it does, the state’s insurer of last resort will be required to. The FAIR plan, which will be especially strained by its financial exposure in the area of the Palisades Fire, is in danger of running out of money. If it does, California policyholders will be chipping in to replenish it. “The oil industry should be part of that solution as well,” Wiener said. There are a number of lawsuits against the fossil fuel industry currently in courts, but they have been so far typically brought by state officials, including officials from Hawaii suing over increased fire risk. Allowing citizens and businesses to seek damages would be a new step.

How Climate Change Is Complicating California Democrats’ Affordability Agenda