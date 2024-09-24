Flooding Fibs: No Proof Climate Change Fueled Europe’s Deadly Deluges

by Linnea Lueken

Sep 23, 2024

TIME magazine recently posted an article titled “Is Climate Change Causing the Deadly Floods in Europe?” that while providing some balance, still asserts that the recent flooding in Poland and other parts of Europe reflects a broader worsening pattern caused by climate change. [emphasis, links added]

This is false.

There is no indication in the data showing a “pattern” of increasing flood severity or incidence.

TIME admits that it’s “difficult to draw a conclusive link between this event and climate change,” but then says: “Experts say the most severe floods to hit the region in at least two decades fit into a broader pattern of extreme weather events.”

Later, TIME quotes a professor from the University of Bristol who recommends attribution studies to determine whether or not the flooding is caused by climate change:

“It’s complicated to relate a single event to climate change impact,” says Paul Bates, a professor of hydrology at the University of Bristol who specializes in the science of flooding. Bates says that to definitively prove whether or not climate change contributed to the flooding in Europe, researchers will need to conduct an attribution study, which takes at least several weeks. “Every time we do an attribution study, we tend to find that the events we see have been exacerbated by climate change, and I’m pretty sure that will be the case here, but we don’t yet conclusively know,” says Bates.

Several weeks for a peer-reviewed study would be amazingly rapid.

As Climate Realism has pointed out many times, attribution studies are over-trusted by the media and scientists and are often used more like propaganda than science.

Attribution studies compare unverified, counterfactual models of the Earth’s climate and emissions, assuming ahead of time that any difference between the models is due to human-caused carbon dioxide emissions.

Neither model represents the world as it actually is, and the modelers assume the conclusion before it is reached, using the models only to confirm their preexisting beliefs.

As a result, the models never discover anything other than a human influence on weather events, almost invariably suggesting that human activities likely contributed to each event studied.

While it is true that warmer air holds more water, that does not translate directly to an increase in intense rainfall.

Also, warming does not occur consistently even within a nation’s borders, with some places (like cities) seeing more warming than the countryside, which in some places can even see cooling trends.

Global average warming does not cause regional storms.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth Assessment Reportindicates that there is no sign yet of any increase in heavy precipitation and pluvial (flash or rain-caused) flooding.

Only under the most extreme, unrealistic scenario does the IPCC speculate with medium confidence that climate change might impact flooding after 2050. (See figure below)

Figure 1: Table 12.12 | on Page 90 – Chapter 12 of the UN IPCC Sixth Assessment Report. The emergence of Climate Impact Drivers (CIDs).

The European flood discussed in the article was not unprecedented. The Danube River, which carried much of the flooding in Europe this year, had an even worse flood in 1997.

Similar floods devastated Budapest in 1838, Vienna has always fought with the Danube, and there are many other longstanding historical records of major floods throughout the history in the region.

Cities that invested in flood management fared better in the recent event than those that didn’t –this would be the case whether or not climate change was a factor in flooding trends.

Overall, TIME’s article isn’t that terrible, it is careful to not make any statements that are too certain when it comes to the climate connection.

However, it is a mistake to suggest that there is an existing pattern of worsening severe weather like flooding caused by climate change when available data shows no changing trends.

Read more at Climate Realism