Ah, Florida—the land of sunshine, palm trees, and, apparently, the most evil of all things: fossil fuels. If you listen to Gavin Maguire at Reuters, you’d think the state was single-handedly bringing about the end of days by stubbornly refusing to give up on natural gas and other fossil fuels.

Maguire’s article, which is as much a lament as it is a piece of journalism, paints Florida as the villain in a story where the rest of the country is the hero, gallantly marching toward a green utopia. But here’s the kicker: Florida’s doing just fine, and the people who live there know it. Let’s break down the absurdity of the climate scolds and see why Florida’s energy strategy is not only sensible but downright smart.

Fossil Fuels: The Workhorse of Florida’s Energy Grid

According to Maguire, Florida’s reliance on fossil fuels—gasp—has actually increased in 2024, a move that he seems to think is tantamount to environmental heresy. “Florida reverses energy transition by cranking fossil fuel use,” his headline wails, as if the state had suddenly decided to reverse gravity. But let’s get real: fossil fuels, particularly natural gas, are the backbone of Florida’s energy grid for a very simple reason—they work. When the summer sun is beating down, and everyone’s cranking up the AC, no one wants to hear that their power has been cut because the wind isn’t blowing or a cloud passed over a solar farm.

Maguire points out that over 80% of Florida’s electricity has come from fossil fuels since the beginning of June, the highest share in over three years. He compares this to the national average of 62.4% and Texas’s 62%, as if this somehow proves Florida is an outlier in the worst way. But let’s be honest: these are numbers that should make Floridians proud. While the rest of the country toys with unreliable renewables, Florida is ensuring that its citizens have a reliable, affordable energy supply.

The Reality of Renewable Energy

Renewables sound great on paper, don’t they? Free energy from the sun and wind—what’s not to love? But here’s where the rubber meets the road: renewables aren’t ready for prime time, especially not in a state like Florida, where reliability isn’t just a luxury, it’s a necessity. Imagine the chaos if millions of Floridians were left in the sweltering heat because the sun decided to take a day off. Florida’s summer is no joke, and neither is the demand for electricity. The state’s grid needs to be as robust as a linebacker, not as fragile as a flower.

And it’s not like Florida has completely ignored renewable energy. Florida Power & Light (FPL), the largest utility in the state, is leading a solar charge, aiming to install 30 million solar panels by 2030. But here’s the kicker—Florida’s leaders know that solar is a supplement, not a substitute. That’s why they haven’t thrown the baby out with the bathwater and abandoned fossil fuels.

The Big Bad Fossil Fuel Bogeyman

Maguire and his fellow climate alarmists would have you believe that fossil fuels are the devil incarnate, responsible for every ill the planet faces. But this simplistic narrative ignores the fact that fossil fuels have powered human progress for centuries. Without them, we wouldn’t have modern transportation, healthcare, or even the ability to manufacture the very solar panels and wind turbines the green crowd loves so much.

In his article, Maguire bemoans that Florida’s fossil fuel dependency has risen from 71.3% in 2023 to 77.2% in 2024, while other regions are supposedly making progress in reducing theirs. But here’s the dirty little secret: those regions still rely heavily on fossil fuels too, they just like to dress it up in green rhetoric to make themselves feel better. The truth is, until we develop a reliable and affordable way to store renewable energy, fossil fuels will continue to be the bedrock of our energy systems. And Florida, ever the practical state, isn’t ashamed to admit that.

Nuclear Power: The Unsung Hero

What’s even more laughable is that while the climate scolds are busy clutching their pearls over Florida’s fossil fuel use, they completely ignore the state’s significant investment in nuclear power. Nuclear energy is the cleanest, most reliable form of energy we have, and Florida has been smart enough to embrace it. Plants like Turkey Point and St. Lucie are quietly doing the heavy lifting, providing carbon-free electricity around the clock, rain or shine.

Yet, nuclear is the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about. Why? Because it doesn’t fit the narrative. Nuclear power doesn’t require massive lifestyle changes or endless government subsidies—it just works. And that’s precisely why the green elite tend to ignore it. It’s hard to sell doom and gloom when there’s a clean, reliable energy source available that doesn’t require us to upend our entire way of life.

The Absurdity of Climate Alarmism

Let’s take a step back and look at the bigger picture. The climate hysteria that Maguire and others peddle is less about science and more about control. By framing fossil fuels as an existential threat, they create a moral panic that justifies extreme measures—measures that often enrich a select few while impoverishing the many.

Maguire seems particularly miffed that Florida isn’t following the rest of the country in what he calls an “energy transition.” But let’s call it what it is: an energy downgrade. Moving from reliable fossil fuels and nuclear to less reliable renewables is like trading in your SUV for a skateboard. Sure, it’s trendy, but it’s not going to get you where you need to go.

And then there’s the issue of energy poverty. Europe has already shown us what happens when you go all-in on green energy without a backup plan—skyrocketing energy prices, blackouts, and people literally freezing in their homes. Florida’s leaders, to their credit, are avoiding this fate by ensuring that their energy policy is grounded in reality, not ideology.

The Future: Innovation, Not Fear

So, what’s the way forward? If you listen to the climate hysterics, the only answer is to stop using fossil fuels entirely, throw trillions of dollars into renewables, and pray that it all works out. But if you’re Florida—and, frankly, if you’re sensible—you take a different approach. You focus on innovation, on developing new technologies that can actually deliver the goods without bankrupting the country or throwing people into energy poverty.

Florida is already a leader in energy innovation. The state is home to research in advanced nuclear reactors, efficient and cost effective solar initiatives, and more. But instead of being applauded for this, Florida is criticized for not moving fast enough to adopt unproven technologies. It’s the equivalent of berating someone for not jumping out of a perfectly good airplane just because someone else says the parachute is “probably” going to work.

Even so, Florida has been the country’s third-fastest growth market for solar installations, with capacity climbing from 1,432 megawatts (MW) in 2018 to over 10,000 MW in 2023, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Net metering deals that to pay households for excess electricity steered onto local grids look set to sustain demand for small-scale solar systems in Florida going forward, while utilities have deployed more large-scale solar systems than any other state so far in 2024, according to EIA data.

The Bottom Line

At the end of the day, Florida is doing what every state should be doing: putting its citizens first. The state’s energy policy isn’t about virtue signaling or pandering to the latest green fad—it’s about ensuring that people can live their lives with affordable, reliable energy. That’s something the climate hysterics will never understand because their agenda isn’t about helping people—it’s about controlling them.

So, the next time you hear someone bemoaning Florida’s fossil fuel use, remember this: Florida isn’t falling behind, it’s leading the way. While the rest of the country plays around with windmills and solar farms that can’t even keep the lights on, Florida is making sure that its people have the energy they need when they need it. That’s not backward—that’s smart.

And as for Gavin Maguire and his ilk, they can keep on crying about Florida’s energy choices. Meanwhile, the Sunshine State will keep on shining, powered by a mix of energy sources that are reliable, affordable, and, most importantly, effective. Because in the real world, where people’s lives and livelihoods are on the line, that’s what truly matters.