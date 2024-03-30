Ford F-150 Lightning EV Fire. Source Dearborn Police Department via CNBC

2 hours ago

Eric Worrall

17 Comments

h/t Breitbart; Another nail in the coffin of the Electric Vehicle revolution.

Ford to trim workforce at plant that builds its F-150 Lightning as sales of electric vehicles slow

by: The Associated Press

Posted: Mar 28, 2024 / 07:58 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2024 / 07:58 AM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — Ford will drastically cut the number of hourly workers at its factory that builds the Ford F-150 Lightning as sales of electric vehicles slow, according to a media report.

Ford began the year by cutting production of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup after weaker-than-expected electric vehicle sales growth.

While EV sales are growing in the U.S., the pace is falling well short of the industry’s ambitious timetable and many consumers are turning to hybrid vehicles instead.

