Ford “Drastically” Cutting EV Lightning Workforce Hours
Ford F-150 Lightning EV Fire. Source Dearborn Police Department via CNBC
Essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; Another nail in the coffin of the Electric Vehicle revolution.
Ford to trim workforce at plant that builds its F-150 Lightning as sales of electric vehicles slow
by: The Associated Press
Posted: Mar 28, 2024 / 07:58 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 28, 2024 / 07:58 AM EDT
DETROIT (AP) — Ford will drastically cut the number of hourly workers at its factory that builds the Ford F-150 Lightning as sales of electric vehicles slow, according to a media report.
Ford began the year by cutting production of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup after weaker-than-expected electric vehicle sales growth.
While EV sales are growing in the U.S., the pace is falling well short of the industry’s ambitious timetable and many consumers are turning to hybrid vehicles instead.
…
Read more: https://www.woodtv.com/news/michigan/ford-to-trim-workforce-at-plant-that-builds-its-f-150-lightning-as-sales-of-electric-vehicles-slow/
When I first clicked on the EV article (the Breitbart copy), an advertisement popped up offering a discount cremation service. I sure hope this is not because a funeral provider has found a new use for discarded EVs.
On a serious note, my heart goes out to the workers who put their faith in Ford Management’s defective strategic vision, and retrained as EV production line workers. This is not the prosperous future they were promised.