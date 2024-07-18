Former Obama Interior Secretary: “really afraid for the future of our planet” if President Trump Wins

Climate Activists on a Plane - Sally Jewell, Bill Nye, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and President Obama travelling by air on Marine One on Earth Day 2015. By The White House from Washington, DC - P042215PS-1141, Public Domain, Link

4 hours ago

Eric Worrall

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; “… One of the biggest hurdles to getting to net zero is that consumers still aren’t paying for putting carbon in the atmosphere …”

Trump Return Could See Climate Progress ‘Unraveled,’ Sally Jewell Says

The former Interior secretary said she’s “terrified” about what a second Trump administration could mean for climate and environmental policy.

By Zahra Hirji

12 July 2024 at 5:15 am AEST

Sally Jewell, who served as US Interior secretary from 2013 to 2017, said the climate stakes of the election in November “could not be higher” and that she’s “really afraid for the future of our planet” should former President Donald Trump return to the White House.

“To go backwards is not acceptable,” Jewell told attendees at the Bloomberg Green Festival in Seattle on Thursday. “I can’t say enough about the importance of continuing the progress that has been made over the last three years” on climate change, she added, especially the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

…

One of the biggest hurdles to getting to net zero is that consumers still aren’t paying for putting carbon in the atmosphere, Jewell said. Economic incentives are needed: “Until we start shining a spotlight on the true impact, I don’t think people are going to begin to change their behaviors.”

…

“We are all part of an ecosystem that needs to work together,” she said. “We need to pull all those levers now, because it’s a five-alarm fire.”

…

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-07-11/trump-return-could-see-climate-progress-unraveled-sally-jewell-says