“Fossil Fuel Funding Is ‘Embedded’ Across Academia. What Does That Mean for Climate Research?”

Oil and gas companies often help fund climate research on campuses. But these ties could pose major—and often underreported—conflicts of interest, new research finds.

By Kiley Price

September 6, 2024

Oil and gas companies fund research at universities across universities in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Credit: Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In the most extensive analysis of its kind, new research suggests that fossil fuel influence is widespread across universities in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

Oil and gas companies have poured funding into campuses for decades. But scientists, journalists and students are only just starting to uncover the true extent of these financial ties—and how potential conflicts of interest in higher education could hinder efforts to combat climate change, the study’s authors say.

“It’s a really troubling lack of transparency that kind of has created this situation where people have been trying to pull back the curtain on some of this, but struggling because a lot of this data just is not in the public domain,” study co-author Geoffrey Supran, an associate professor of environmental science and policy at the University of Miami, told me. “We observe that fossil fuel companies have embedded themselves widely within universities.”

In the past few years, student activists have increasingly pushed their universities to divest from oil and gas on campus and in investment portfolios. Now, this movement is trickling into the university research community amid a growing push to increase transparency of fossil fuel funding sources—and potentially cut ties altogether.

Fossil Fuel Funding: Supran has firsthand experience with fossil fuel money permeating the research space. The first year of his doctoral studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was funded by an oil company.

“They took us to fancy Italian banquets, they gave us free stationery with their logos on, they funded the first year of my Ph.D. And so my only association with them was positive,” Supran said. He explained that this type of treatment could result in reciprocity bias, which is when someone may feel the expectation to return favors after receiving gifts or incentives.

“It wasn’t until I started to pay more attention to the oil industry’s political machinations that I started to open my eyes,” he said.

MIT did not respond to a request for comment about how the university mitigates this type of bias.

Supran noted that “conflicts of interest are not necessarily implied bias.” However, a 2022 study published in the journal Nature Climate Change found university research centers funded by fossil fuel companies were more supportive of natural gas than those that are not.

The new study finds a dearth of research investigating other potential ways that fossil fuel funding can influence climate research. As part of their work, the scientists parsed through around 14,000 peer-reviewed articles about conflicts of interest, bias and research funding across all industries. Just seven discussed fossil fuels.

But their own analysis of literature, news reports and other sources revealed hundreds of instances of fossil fuel ties on campuses—from industry representatives sitting on governing research boards to fossil fuel-sponsored scholarships, internships and field trips for students. Some experts argue that these types of university partnerships could help fossil fuel companies “greenwash” their image.

In other cases, oil and gas companies could have outsize control over what types of climate research occurs, such as ExxonMobil’s influence on carbon capture projects at Louisiana State University, which The Guardian and The Lens reported on in April.

In March, my colleague Phil McKenna wrote about a new climate change initiative at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, and some of his sources noted their concern that the school could seek future funding from fossil fuel companies, as it has before with other projects. MIT’s Energy Initiative, a separate research center dedicated to developing low-carbon solutions, has raised more than $1 billion for energy research since 2006, approximately 45 percent from oil and gas companies, a spokesperson for the MIT Energy Initiative told Inside Climate News.

Other fields have faced similar scrutiny from the public for industry ties, particularly in the biomedical and tobacco sectors.

Shining Light on Financial Ties: With greenhouse gas emissions continuing to rise, students across many campuses are demanding that their universities drop all direct investments in fossil fuels. Since this movement began, more than 200 educational institutions have pledged to divest, including New York University and Dartmouth College.

Now, there is a call to action from experts in the climate space to impose policies that ban fossil fuel influence on university research, which University of California, San Diego’s Craig Callender calls “divestment 2.0.”

“Before, it was divesting the portfolio of the university. Now it’s looking at all these entanglements throughout the university and wanting to disassociate in this way as well,” Callender, who studies ethics and philosophy in science and was not involved in the new research, told me. “This [new study] proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that this knowledge institution is being weaponized against the public good.”

In 2022, Callender wrote an op-ed for The Chronicle of Higher Education about how fossil-fuel funding is influencing university research articles in favor of oil and gas. Academic studies are often cited in efforts to enact energy policies in government. More than 750 academics signed a letter in 2022 pushing for a ban on fossil-fuel funding for climate research.

However, pulling this funding could have widespread consequences for the universities that rely on it. Over the past decade, state governments have invested significantly less money on research at public colleges and universities than in the past, forcing many institutions to find the money elsewhere. Instead of a full-scale ban, some schools, such as UC San Diego, are pursuing policies that require public disclosure of all external funding, including from oil and gas.

However, Supran said these efforts aren’t happening fast enough.

“We also have observed a kind of worrying delay that has occurred between when civil society initially began to raise the alarm about this problem in the early 2000s until when scholars, and especially university leaders, have begun to pay attention to this issue,” he said.

More Top Climate News

The stats are in: This summer was the hottest on record in the Northern hemisphere, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. The average global temperature over the past three months was 1.24 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than the 1991-2020 average. There was also a revolving door of scorching extreme weather events and catastrophes—from devastating heat waves in Europe to fires that burned through California.

In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted above-normal hurricane activity this season. But the past three weeks have been unusually quiet on the hurricane front in the Atlantic—in what is typically the throes of this season. This has scientists wondering if the forecast was wrong or if we are in for a late season blitz over the next month, Judson Jones reports for The New York Times.

Attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, a burning oil tanker is idling in the Red Sea—and emergency workers ditched an initial effort to tow it away due to poor conditions, Jon Gambrell reports for The Associated Press. This could represent a looming ecological disaster: Experts say more damage on the boat could trigger one of the worst oil spills in recent history.

“The onus is on the Houthis, again, to look at the impact that they’re having, not only in the short term, but on the long term as it relates to the environment, the economy and the safety of those that are transiting this important waterway,” U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary, said in a statement.

On a visit to Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Pope Francis issued a joint statementwith Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar calling on Muslims and Catholics to push for “decisive action” in the face of climate change.

“The human exploitation of creation, our common home, has contributed to climate change, leading to various destructive consequences such as natural disasters, global warming and unpredictable weather patterns,” the statement reads. The people of Jakarta are intimately familiar with the impacts of climate change as the city is quite literally sinking into the ocean while simultaneously being swallowed by rising sea levels.

As winters get hotter with climate change, ski resorts are hoarding stockpiles of snow to use during the peak season, Chris Baraniuk writes for Wired. To do this, owners are stashing the icy mounds under insulating blanket systems developed by companies that say the products can prevent melting even during hot summer days.