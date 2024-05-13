FOSSIL FUEL DIVESTMENT FOOLS

Fossil Fuels and Greenhouse Gases Climate Science

Paper prepared by Richard Lindzen, William Happer, Steven Koonin and submitted April 16, 2024.

Summary provided below and the entire paper can be accessed here: Lindzen Happer Koonin climate science 4-24.

THERE WILL BE DISASTROUS CONSEQUENCES FOR THE POOR, PEOPLE WORLDWIDE, FUTURE GENERATIONS AND THE WEST IF FOSSIL FUELS, CO2 AND OTHER GHG EMISSIONS ARE REDUCED TO “NET ZERO”

CO2 is Essential to Our Food, and Thus to Life on Earth

More CO2, Including CO2 from Fossil Fuels, Produces More Food.

More CO2 Increases Food in Drought-Stricken Areas.

Greenhouse Gases Prevent Us from Freezing to Death

Enormous Social Benefits of Fossil Fuels

“Net Zeroing” Fossil Fuels Will Cause Massive Human Starvation by Eliminating Nitrogen Fertilizer

THE IPCC IS GOVERNMENT CONTROLLED AND THUS ONLY ISSUES GOVERNMENT OPINIONS, NOT SCIENCE

SCIENCE DEMONSTRATES FOSSIL FUELS, CO2 AND OTHER GHGs WILL NOT CAUSE CATASTROPHIC GLOBAL WARMING AND EXTREME WEATHER