From Arctic Blasts To L.A. Fires: Beware The Storm Of Climate Nonsense

by I & I Editorial Board

Jan 10, 2025

Los Angeles is burning and the East Coast and Midwest have been walloped by cold and snow. [emphasis, links added]

Naturally, the global warming alarmists screech and honk about human reliance on fossil fuels. It is a gross and irresponsible assumption.

It never takes long for the foolish to break out and Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders didn’t disappoint on Wednesday when he tweeted:

“80,000 people told to evacuate. Blazes 0% contained. Eight months since the area has seen rain. The scale of damage and loss is unimaginable. Climate change is real, not a ‘hoax.’ Donald Trump must treat this like the existential crisis it is.”

Unfortunately, he speaks for the many who are uninformed and naive, as well as those who want to use the man-made global warming narrative as a means to fundamentally change this country – and the West – into a political society run by leftists who, to borrow an applicable phrase, have difficulty resisting their authoritarian impulses.

Overshadowed by the tragic Los Angeles fires is the Arctic blast that dropped temperatures and snow in much of the country. This too, is man’s fault. But then when it doesn’t snow, well, man is to blame for that, as well.

As we have been doing regarding global warming for about three decades, allow us to offer some facts that don’t scream as loudly but are facts nonetheless:

If we have any real climate issue, it’s the political climate.

Watching Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass go stone silent after returning from a poorly-timed “official” trip to Ghana after being warned of an impending wind disaster, and then hearing California Gov. Gavin Newsom pretend he has nothing to do with this disaster and its aftermath, was instructive.

California’s ultra-left progressives have made it difficult (bordering on impossible) to do even the most responsible, common-sense things like build reservoirs (so firefighters and households won’t run out of water, as they did this week in L.A.), manage overgrown fire-prone forests (by controlled burns and by cutting back tinder-dry overgrown brush), and by ending the regulatory war against insurers in California (Newsom’s insane regulations on the insurance industry has sent fire coverage premiums soaring, if homeowners can get insurance at all).

Top photo by Jessica Christian on Unsplash

Read rest at Issues & Insights