The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2h

To set the “EU’s Green Dogma” record straight:

EU Policymakers are unaware of the limitations of wind turbines and solar panels:

• Wind Turbines and Solar Panels CANNOT produce the transportation fuels required by airplanes, trucks, merchant ships, cruise ships, construction equipment, and vehicles.

• Wind Turbines and Solar Panels CANNOT make any of the more than 6,000 products made from fossil fuels for today’s materialistic society and economies around the world.

• Wind Turbines and Solar Panels ONLY generate electricity under favorable weather conditions.

EU policymakers have YET to attain comprehension of 3 separate subjects that comprise the overly used word “energy”, as today’s materialistic society and worldwide economies are based on the following:

1. Transportation fuels are demanded by airplanes, trucks, merchant ships, cruise ships, construction equipment, and vehicles.

2. More than 6,000 products made from petrochemical feedstocks manufactured from crude oil that are demanded by hospitals, communications, electronics, construction, sanitation, aviation, and countless manufacturing processes.

3. The six ways to generate electricity all consist of parts and components that are made FROM oil.

4. In addition, Energy Reality is that everything that NEEDS electricity is MADE from oil products, iPhones, computers, X-Ray machines, EV’s, etc.

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BD's avatar
BD
2h

Articles like this are one of the reasons I subscribe!

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