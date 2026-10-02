The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Oct 2

Thank you for your well-written renewed call for transparency, Stephen. Three years ago, Robert Bryce raised similar points. See "The Anti-Industry Industry - What the media won’t tell you about the $4.5 billion-per-year NGO-corporate-industrial-climate complex," Robert Bryce, 18 February 2023, Robert Bryce Substack. https://robertbryce.substack.com/p/the-anti-industry-industry

One of the dimensions is a world geopolitical advantage-seeking process underway by the People's Republic of China. The fact that China now consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined is swept under the carpet by a left-leaning media community which apparently owes allegiance to China. See the 16 September 2026 Tablet Magazine article, "China’s Net Zero Advantage - Beijing is pursuing a climate strategy that weakens the West while strengthening its own competitive position," by Michael Doran and Brenda Shaffer. https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/china-netzero-advantage-climate

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