Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
7h

Thank you, Stephen. So much of climate alarmism during the past two decades appears to have been driven by Socialist plans to cripple modern industrial societies in the West with a lack of reliable power.

Germany, which needlessly shut down its safe, reliable nuclear reactor fleet in 2023 is "Exhibit A." Spain's PSOE government is not far behind with their plan to shut down all seven Spanish nuclear power reactors within a decade. Here in the U.S. California plans to shut down the safe Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in five years.

(Of course the Socialist world is exempt. In 2024, Communist China consumed more coal than the rest of the world combined. China has a large an growing nuclear power reactor fleet.) Such hypocrisy!

