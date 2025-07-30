Full Disclosure for All, Including “Selfless Defenders of the Environment”

Full Disclosure Preamble by Stephen Heins

STEPHEN HEINS

JUL 30, 2023

Full Disclosure for All, Including “Selfless Defenders of the Environment”

I have suggested years before (as early as 2013) that all scientists/futurists/businesses/Wall Street financial markets/countries and larger entities/universities/federal agencies/NGO's/forecasters/analysts/energy predictors/environmental activists, should have to disclose all “material” information—especially including private funding, direct NGO funding, cross NGO’s contributions, federal and state funding, out of country funding, individual studies and projects, university grants, and direct payments.

As Judith Curry put it, these material facts help create a “funding bias” in a world looking for some humility and humanistic objectivity. We deserve such disclosures.

———

Climbing Onto the Climate Change Gravy Train: The Popular Perception, Encouraged by the Media, Is That the Battle Over Climate Change Features David Against Goliath

propaganda

Selfless defenders of the environment are pitted against greedy multi-billion-dollar corporations and their lavishly funded stooges who only care about profits and don’t give a hoot about the Earth or future generations.

Thus in 2007 NBC Nightly News breathlessly reported a claim by the environmental pressure group Union of Concerned Scientists that Exxon-Mobil 1 had “given almost $16 million” over seven years to “denier groups”.

To the mainstream media, this $15,837,873 was the smoking gun—proof that climate change skeptics were in the pay of the world’s largest oil company.

Case closed. Or was it?

Left unreported by NBC News was that just a few years earlier Exxon-Mobil had given a $100 million grant to Stanford University to combat global warming. The oil company pledged the $100 million in 2002 to “research on ways to meet growing energy needs without worsening global warming,” according to the New York Times.

Did you know?

Global warming promoters receive “3,500 times as much money as anything offered to skeptics”.

The world is spending nearly $1 billion a day to prevent climate change.

Al Gore took millions of dollars in Qatari oil money for his Current TV network

The media finds outrage that $15,837,873 was allegedly given to skeptical organizations over seven years, but is silent on the over $100 million grant to Stanford to fight global warming.

Deep Pockets

Let’s put this $16 million of alleged funds to skeptics in some perspective.

A single 2007 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant of $20 million to study how “farm odors” contribute to global warming exceeded all of the money that skeptical groups reportedly received from oil giant Exxon-Mobil. (Cont. at stephenheins@Substack.com)