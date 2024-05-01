Fun with flaps

IRINA SLAV

MAY 01, 2024

It’s always annoying when things you expected to happen one way happen another way that you don’t particularly like. But when things happen in a way you never even dreamed of them happening, well, that’s a whole other level of unpleasant.

Unpleasant may, in fact, be too mild a word to describe what many a climate NGO manager probably felt upon reading a recent Bloomberg report, in which the publication complained that Oil Producers Flush With Cash Cut Reliance on Funding Markets.

The story is a nightmare come true for activists and their financial backers. It is an especially bad nightmare come true because these guys didn’t even know they were having it — in yet more evidence that few assumptions are ever safe and you’d better plan for many scenarios rather than just the one you want to see pan out.

Funding new business ventures with money borrowed from banks is a well established practice across industries. Loans, I gather, often make better financial sense than using your own cash and, if we talk about oil and gas specifically, new business ventures are often quite costly, making it rather impossible to use the companies’ own cash. At least this used to be the case.

Last year, Bloomberg informed us grimly in the above report, bank lending to the oil and gas industry (and coal!) fell by 6%. Now, that could have been the result of banks refusing to do as much business with oil and gas drillers as before. It partially was, probably.

But according to Bloomberg Intelligence, the bigger reason for the decline was fatter cash reserves for the industry players thanks to stronger profits. And these stronger profits came from higher oil and gas prices… which came from the fact that demand for hydrocarbons remained strong despite attempts to stifle it.

It’s a horror story in the making. Oil and gas producers have so much cash on their hands they don’t need to borrow as much as before. And no one can make them. It’s like Russian sanctions but worse — or better, depending on your perspective.

“The oil and gas industry has experienced a number of booms and busts over the past few decades, but for now, it appears to be flush with cash,” a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst told its sister publication before warning that this unwelcome state of affairs could extend over the next six years as well — an idea certainly horrible enough to rob many a street-gluer of their sleep. As long as they know what a debt-to-EBITDA ratio means.

Per BI, the metric’s average for the oil and gas industry declined from 2.4 in 2020 to 0.8 in 2023. By 2030, the BI analyst said, it could slip below zero. And this is happening amid such valiant efforts by banks to cut off financial lifelines to oil and gas producers in order to force them to stop being oil and gas producers. And they’re going to get a better credit rating in the process, too. Life is such a cruel joke sometimes.

The reason all this is happening is that, yet frustratingly again, everyone made plans to have banks cut off lending to oil and gas producers and strangle the life out of these companies by preventing them from expanding their business. Nobody at all, it seems, thought that oil and gas producers might just use their own cash. I mean, whoever uses their own cash to fund new projects when you’ve got cheap — or even not so cheap — loans, right? Everyone does it.

“Everyone does it” is probably a phrase at least as dangerous as “It’s for the common good”. It represents the kind of thinking that refuses to acknowledge that there is more than one way a situation could play out — and now the situation in which banks and activists unite to kill oil and gas is playing out in exactly the opposite to the desired way. If you ever needed an illustration of how a boomerang works, this is it.

But here’s more depressing figures from BI. Oil and gas companies’ free cash flow ratio to capital expenditure is on the rise as debt-to-EBITDA falls. Last year, it reached 1, which was up from 0.4 in 2020. By 2030, this ratio will “approach” 1.4. It may even exceed it, I suspect, if the financial-activist alliance keeps trying to sap funding for new oil and gas exploration.

Which it will, of course, because you can lead an activist to facts but you can’t make that activist swallow them. The best you can do is enjoy watching that activist flap at the prospect of oil and gas funding their own projects.

I recall, for example, an Extinction Rebellion bacillus gloating at the prospect of TotalEnergies and the rest of the companies involved in the East African Crude Oil Pipeline project losing insurance coverage for the project.

"If fossil fuel companies have no insurance for their massive projects, the entire financial risk falls on their shoulders, so if something goes wrong, they are liable for whatever happens," the microorganism said and I am aware that this is an insult to microorganisms, many of which are highly beneficial to humans and nature.

The above quote represents the kind of thinking referenced earlier: the assumption that if oil companies don’t do business the way everybody does it, then they will not do it at all. This is what ignoring facts leads to. It also leads to higher oil production with those self-funded projects, again according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

In other words, what we have here is a situation, in which oil and gas companies are being denied equal access to bank funding because of the nature of their business. This means they have less money to invest in production growth — success for team Transition! — so they invest less.

Meanwhile, for completely unrelated reasons, world oil supply is being shrunk by OPEC producers. Prices rise because eight billion people dependent on the energy oil and gas produce don’t care about lofty clean energy goals and dirty little tricks. Oil companies make more money… and they can spend it on whatever they want, including more production. How’s that for success? It’s high time someone wrote a sitcom about the transition.

The Bloomberg Intelligence revelation, however, is not the first sign something’s not quite right with the global effort to kill oil and gas. It’s only the latest, after other similarly grim revelations.

Here’s one by the FT, which quoted S&P Global Ratings as saying that oil and gas companies are not being punished with higher interest rates on their still available bank loans. “Environmental concerns seem to be far from the most important factor for funding oil and gas companies,” analysts complained.

Here’s another, by The Banker, which not only quotes the IEA Map to Net Zero in all seriousness but also informs us with appropriate disgust that many major banks are actually investing more in oil and gas than before. JP Morgan, RBC, and BNP Paribas are named and shamed, as if that would work. In fairness, it seems to have worked on BNP Paribas, which reduced its business dealings with oil and gas, per Bloomberg data.

Unfortunately, that same data, which I think I’ve mentioned already in another post, reveals that US Regional Banks Dramatically Step Up Loans to Oil and Gas. It must be like fighting the hydra without being Hercules and, more importantly, without having a friend to seal the wounds of the cut heads with a burning torch — imagine the emissions this would produce.

The oil and gas industry is becoming stronger against all odds, on the face of it. But the face of it is, as usual, misleading. Activists, governments, regulators and asset manager CEOs are doing their best to squeeze the industry but instead, all this effort has made the industry more self-sufficient — and nobody in the transition army saw this coming because it was not the scenario they wanted. Funny how life doesn’t care about wishes.

