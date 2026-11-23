G7 Leaders Stay Home from COP31: The UK Stands Alone as Climate Theater Meets Real Priorities

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, WI. Contributing Writer for Master Resources, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com)

COP31, the 31st UN Climate Change Conference, opened in Antalya, Turkey, on November 9, 2026, and ran into overtime until November 22. It became the longest COP in history and ended without a consensus deal.

The host presidency and Australian-led negotiations could not bridge the gap on language around fossil fuels, adaptation finance, or electrification targets. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham was the only G7 head of government to attend the leaders’ segment.

That absence of the rest of the G7 is the clearest signal yet that the annual climate summit has lost its grip on the governments that actually power the world economy.

The G7 is the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan. Burnham flew in, delivered a short speech pledging a “new era of British leadership,” reaffirmed the UK’s 2050 net-zero target, and then left for an EU leaders’ meeting in Dublin. The other six stayed away.

United States. President Donald Trump sent no official federal delegation for the second consecutive year. The United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement process and has treated the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change talks as non-essential.

A group of Democratic members of Congress and some governors attended in unofficial capacities, but the federal government was absent. Trump’s administration has prioritized domestic energy production, tariffs, and bilateral deals over multilateral climate gatherings.

France. President Emmanuel Macron skipped the event. Officials cited November 11 Armistice Day commemorations and his attendance at the EU artificial intelligence summit in Dublin. This is the fourth COP he has missed since taking office.

French officials and former ministers described the decision as a scheduling choice rather than a rejection of the process. Still, observers noted Macron’s climate profile has dimmed since his early “Make our planet great again” rhetoric.

Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi were all absent from the leaders’ segment.

Carney was on a ten-day overseas trip focused on trade and security—starting with the Dublin AI summit, then continuing to Asia, including the APEC meeting in China. Canada’s environment minister attended the negotiations.

Several other European leaders also headed to Dublin for the AI summit instead of Antalya. EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra called the absences “not completely atypical” and said expectations for the conference were “not necessarily high.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended and spoke.

China sent Vice President Han Zheng rather than Xi Jinping (who has rarely attended COPs). India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed away. Brazil’s President Lula da Silva was present. More than 90,000 people registered for the conference overall, with Turkey, Brazil, Nigeria, and China fielding large delegations, but the high-level political attendance from major emitters was thin.

Climate Action Network labeled the absent leaders of wealthy countries the “Fossil of the Day.” Campaigners called the empty seats a “dismal signal.” Brazilian President Lula noted that governments are talking more about weapons and tariffs than about climate. UN Secretary-General António Guterres unsurprisingly expressed deep disappointment when the talks collapsed without a cover decision.

What comes after boil?

The practical reasons are straightforward. Leaders face competing calendars—Armistice commemorations, an EU AI summit, APEC, and domestic priorities.

The deeper pattern is harder to ignore. After years of high-profile pledges, the cost of net-zero timelines has become visible in European energy prices, industrial competitiveness, and voter pressure.

The United States under Trump has treated energy abundance as a national security and economic advantage rather than a climate liability. Other G7 governments appear to be calculating that high-level attendance no longer delivers returns that justify the trip.

COP31’s failure to produce a deal reinforces the point.

Oil-producing nations resisted strong fossil-fuel language. The final drafts did not satisfy the EU, the UK, or small-island states. Adaptation finance targets and the Turkish electrification proposal (35 percent of final energy by 2035, voluntary and not required to be clean) did not resolve the divides.

With the United States out of the room and most other G7 leaders elsewhere, the negotiating leverage that once came from high-level political presence was simplybmissing.

The Energy Humanist Thinks:

Noting the obvious: Reliable, affordable energy remains the foundation of modern life, industry, and poverty reduction. Intermittent renewables plus batteries have not yet matched the dispatchable reliability of nuclear, natural gas, or (where appropriate) coal with modern controls.

Forcing rapid phase-outs while China, India, and other large emitters continue to expand fossil capacity results in higher costs in the West without proportional global emissions reductions. The G7 leaders who stayed home are responding to those facts on the ground—energy bills, factory closures, grid strain, and voter priorities—more than to the calendar in Antalya.

Britain’s solo attendance is less a triumph of leadership than a reminder that one country still treats the summit as a stage. Burnham’s six-minute speech acknowledged that the old consensus on science and 1.5 °C is gone and that overshoot is now the reality. The rest of the G7 appears to have already adjusted its calendar accordingly.

The conference closed without an overarching outcome.

Delegations left with more process and less agreement. For observers who track energy systems rather than press releases, the empty G7 chairs were the most accurate statement the summit produced.