The Pentagon quietly announced late Friday plans to “temporarily dismantle” its short-lived Gaza pier that it and the White House had claimed would be used to bring in relief supplies for non-combatant citizens.

Of course, what few supplies were brought in during the 2-3 weeks in which the pier actually functioned were immediately stolen by Hamas under the not-so-watchful eyes of UN personnel, because that’s just how things work in Gaza, and always have. But the pretense of signaling virtue was far more important than dealing with the facts and realities on the ground for a White House desperate to curry favor with Rashida Tlaib’s constituents in Michigan, so well worth the $300 million they’ve pissed away on this boondoggle so far.

According to media reports, the pier will now be “relocated” as Pentagon officials try to figure out how to make the damn thing work in what it claims have been rough seas, but which locals say have been pretty mild, really. This latest move comes just a week after the pier had been re-established after having fallen apart a few days before that.

It’s all just a comedy of errors in a pretend presidency that has been a running farce since its sock puppet public face was installed into the White House in 2021. And hey, when you’re tossing away a trillion dollars on subsidies for alternative energy technologies that don’t work and $200 billion to extend a proxy war with Russia, $300 million is just a drop in the debt-funded budget, right?

Right.

In its report on the matter, the New York Times provides a good timeline of this particular boondoggle:

President Biden announced the construction of the pier in March, the U.S. military worked on it in April and it was anchored off the coast of Gaza in mid-May as the flow of food and supplies through land borders had largely come to a halt following Israel’s incursion into Rafah, the southernmost city in the enclave. Shipments of aid by sea began immediately after the pier became operational, but fell far short of what humanitarian groups said was needed to meet the staggering levels of hunger and deprivation in Gaza. The pier was damaged by rough seas in late May and had to be taken out of service. It was repaired earlier this month but only intermittently functioning. The latest announcement that it would pause operations came days after a Pentagon spokeswoman, Sabrina Singh, had said that the pier was working again after a break “due to high sea states.” Since May, about 7.7 million pounds of aid have passed through the maritime corridor for distribution in Gaza, the U.S. Central Command said in its post on Friday. But how much of these supplies are getting to Gazans remains unclear.

[End]

Anyone paying attention will know that the phrase “how much of these supplies are getting to Gazans remains unclear” is propaganda media speak for “the supplies are all being handed over to Hamas by UN personnel taking bribes. You all know that is true, so don’t even think about arguing with me here.

The other thing we all know about this pier fiasco is that the real reason why Biden’s evil handlers wanted to make it work was to facilitate the transport of thousands of these “Palestinians” who have been brainwashed to hate Jews and Americans/Westerners since nursery school to the U.S. and Europe to continue the destruction of those societies. You all know that is true, too.

The Pentagon claims that the floating pier will be reassembled after the expected rough weather passes, which is a frankly idiotic plan. After all, “rough weather” comes and goes in the Med just as it comes and goes at every other shoreline on the face of the earth.

But hey, idiotic plans are the hallmarks of this fake presidency, so no one should be surprised by any of this. It is just what these awful people do.

That is all.