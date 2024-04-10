Gen. Rick Hillier: Ideology masking as leadership killed the Canadian dream

Enough of the gaslighting, evading, blaming and deluding. Canada needs to be made ours again

Author of the article:

Gen. Rick Hillier, Special to National Post

Published Apr 09, 2024 • Last updated 10 hours ago • 4 minute read

696 Comments

Scenes from the homeless encampment at Crab Park with a cruise ship docked at Canada Place as the City continues to remove tents from sidewalks in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C.., on April 23, 2023. PHOTO BY NICK PROCAYLO/PNG

Article content

“This is not Canada,” is a phrase we hear far too often. It seems to come from every politician, from all levels. It’s exclaimed after every illegal demonstration, hate crime, blocked street, gang shooting, home invasion, car theft and emergency room horror story.

Those exclamations ring hollow as food bank lines stretch longer and as hopeless thousand-yard stares of good men and women grow more prevalent. While dreams of home ownership fade, shantytowns grow and our confidence in the future plummets. We hear the official inflation rate, but it bears little resemblance to our real-life experience. “This is not Canada” grates, harshly, especially when it comes from those who seem so out of touch with reality.

Advertisement 2

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

TRENDING

Article content

Article content

The Canadian dream, so wonderfully launched in 1867 with the partnership that was the Dominion of Canada, is dead. Killed by ideology masking as leadership. Slaughtered by economic suicide posing as climate control. Bled by crushing taxes wasted on scandalous and foolish endeavours. Crushed by debt that compromises long-term fiscal viability. Wounded by battles over responsible care for children. Frightened by our abandonment of some 300,000 Canadians, attacked not because they’re bombing Gaza, but because they’re Jews.

Coupled with increasing brain drain, capital flight and failing infrastructure, we face a harsh reality: the great experiment, a federation of like-minded peoples that was the Dominion of Canada, is failing.

Our responses are feeble. More regulations. More and higher taxes. Massive amounts of immigration, without a plan to integrate. Decrying American politics without acknowledging that our dirty politics are homegrown, with leaders dividing instead of uniting. Think of former governor general Julie Payette, who as head of state mocked religious Canadians by complaining that “we are still debating and still questioning whether life was a divine intervention or whether it was coming out of a natural process let alone, oh my goodness, a random process.”