Germany in Recession for 2nd Straight Year Thanks to Climate Alarmism

DAVID BLACKMON

OCT 10, 2024

∙ PAID

Subscribed

Question: What happens to Western countries whose governments decide to unilaterally surrender their industries to China in the name of climate alarmism?

Share

Answer: Germany predicts recession as GDP forecast to shrink by 0.2% in 2024

That’s right, for the 2nd straight year the German Economy Ministry projects that country’s economy will remain mired in a recession. This is all thanks to policies invoked by the German Government on the advice of Economy Minister Robert Habeck in his efforts to adhere to the dogma of the Global Church of Climate Alarmism™.

Habeck’s policies have led to the highest electricity costs in the Western world, and that has in turn led to the rapid deindustrialization of what was once the economic powerhouse of Europe. How shocking it is that a long economic recession has been the result?

Here’s an excerpt from the story at Yahoo Finance:

Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to decline by 0.2% in 2024, according to a revised government forecast on Wednesday, meaning Europe's biggest economy is on course for recession. The revised figures presented by Economy Minister Robert Habeck were down from previous estimates of 0.3% growth. The revised forecast does not come as a surprise as the country's leading economic research institutes recently also adjusting their forecasts downwards, with GDP for the year expected to decline by 0.1%. Companies remain cautious due to the volatile economic and geopolitical situation, and private households are increasingly focussing on saving their income instead of investing in home ownership or consumption. The persistently high interest rate level is meanwhile curbing investment. For 2025, Habeck expects GDP to increase by 1.1%, slightly more than the government's prediction of 1% for 2025 from earlier this year. In 2023 as a whole, the economy shrank by 0.3%.

[End]

Man, nobody could have possibly seen this coming! No, that’s not quite right: Literally the dumbest student in any economics 101 class at any community college in America could have seen this one coming.

This is all intentional, folks. This is not a glitch in the plan - it is the central focus of the plan to render the western world subservient to Chinese masters. And it’s all going exactly according to plan.

That is all.