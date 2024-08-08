Germany’s Green Dreams Falter As EV Sales Crash 47% In First Half Of Year

by Pierre Gosselin

55 mins ago

Politicians in Germany have been racing to eliminate fossil fuel cars and replace them with e-cars. But then the technical and economic realities began to sink in – especially among private consumers, who are turning their backs on them in droves! [emphasis, links added]

They should have listened to real science instead of all the activist-funded rubbish.

Online German national daily ‘Welt’ here reports how electric car sales among private consumers in the first half of 2024 have fallen through the floor, dropping a whopping 47% compared to a year earlier.

The massive drop is a major setback in the country’s rush to go “carbon neutral.”

Hat-tip: Blackout News

“Germans are becoming increasingly skeptical about electric cars. Current figures from car dealerships reveal an escalation in rejection,” reports ‘Welt‘.

Private customers are especially rejecting EVs. Hybrid cars are also seeing a massive drop, with sales plummeting 37% over the same period.

“Dealerships are not expecting any improvement for the second half of the year,” reports ‘Welt‘. “Of the car dealerships surveyed, 91% rate the order situation among private customers for purely electric cars as ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ for the year as a whole.”

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel engine car sales have risen 24% and 20%, respectively.

Buyers have become turned off by the lousy national charging infrastructure, range limitations, and high costs.

Moreover, many consumers have begun to understand that EVs are not that green after all and pose their own set of environmental challenges. Owning an e-car offers very few benefits, but comes with high costs.

